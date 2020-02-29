comScore

Relax Everyone, Henry Cavill Is Not the New Wolverine

The rumor has been debunked, but the memes live on.

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 29th, 2020, 3:36 pm
henry cavill

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The internet melted down this week when rumors began circulating that erstwhile Superman and current Witcher Henry Cavill would be donning the Adamantium claws to play Wolverine in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. The rumor has since been thoroughly debunked, as Cavill’s dance card is full with several upcoming projects (including season 2 of The Witcher) and writers haven’t even begun working on the Captain Marvel sequel.

But why let the truth interfere with some delicious fan casting? Many took to social media to both celebrate and condemn Cavill as Logan While many lauded the actor’s tough guy charisma, others objected to the 6’1″ Cavill playing the 5’3″ Wolverine.

Artist BossLogic even did a rendering of Cavill as Wolverine:

But while the rumors have been debunked, many fans are wondering if and when the fan favorite X-Man will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, Marvel Chief Kevin Feige discussed when he would integrate the X-Men into the MCU, saying “It’ll be a while, … It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set. So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Phase Four of the MCU doesn’t include any X-Men films, but rumors are swirling that various mutants will pop up in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. At this stage, neither have been confirmed.

Cavill taking on the Wolverine mantle remains highly unlikely, given that he’s already played DC’s most iconic hero Superman. Both studios are loathe to double-dip when it comes to actors, with Ryan Reynolds being the rare exception (although it helps that his Deadpool persona relentlessly mocks his role as Green Lantern).

A better question is whether or not Marvel should rush to bring Wolverine back to the big screen. Hugh Jackman spent nearly two decades playing the character over 9 films, giving us the definitive live-action Logan. And while fans love the character, there are countless other X-Men characters worthy of their own movies. I’ve been stanning for an Emma Frost solo film, for example.

After all, wouldn’t churning out more Wolverine films be as tired and lazy as remaking the Dark Phoenix saga?

Jokes aside, we’re unlikely to see Cavill don yellow spandex anytime soon. Besides, our hearts beat for one Wolvy and one only:

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.