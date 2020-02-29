Relax Everyone, Henry Cavill Is Not the New Wolverine

The internet melted down this week when rumors began circulating that erstwhile Superman and current Witcher Henry Cavill would be donning the Adamantium claws to play Wolverine in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. The rumor has since been thoroughly debunked, as Cavill’s dance card is full with several upcoming projects (including season 2 of The Witcher) and writers haven’t even begun working on the Captain Marvel sequel.

But why let the truth interfere with some delicious fan casting? Many took to social media to both celebrate and condemn Cavill as Logan While many lauded the actor’s tough guy charisma, others objected to the 6’1″ Cavill playing the 5’3″ Wolverine.

Screen test for Henry Cavill as Wolverine looks great pic.twitter.com/IbtaYGBiwq — Adam Bell (@ladambell) February 29, 2020

When I see Henry Cavill rumblings about being the next damn Wolverine…pic.twitter.com/ykONHjgvM2 — The Infamous July 25th Call☎️💸 (@KingJames724) February 29, 2020

Yes, Henry Cavill would fucking kill it as Wolverine. But I also want short angry pissed off at the world for existing Wolverine pic.twitter.com/HbkkNepWPz — Meanwhile, Darren (@HereBeDarren) February 29, 2020

Henry Cavill would be a great Wolverine but that is no reason to put him or that character in #CaptainMarvel2 pic.twitter.com/p46Ogo3zo4 — Dad Noises (@Remittance_Man) February 29, 2020

It’s been reported that Henry Cavill will appear in Captain Marvel 2 as Wolverine. Here’s a reminder that: Hugh Jackman- 6’3

Henry Cavill- 6’1

WOLVERINE- 5’3 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XGWAeHade4 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) February 29, 2020

Put Henry Cavill in the yellow suit you cowards! pic.twitter.com/Rv2jOB9mat — Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) February 29, 2020

All these negative comments about Henry Cavill being Wolverine but… pic.twitter.com/3joJpkG2nl — Tia (@tiamade4gr8ness) February 29, 2020

Artist BossLogic even did a rendering of Cavill as Wolverine:

But while the rumors have been debunked, many fans are wondering if and when the fan favorite X-Man will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, Marvel Chief Kevin Feige discussed when he would integrate the X-Men into the MCU, saying “It’ll be a while, … It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set. So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Phase Four of the MCU doesn’t include any X-Men films, but rumors are swirling that various mutants will pop up in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. At this stage, neither have been confirmed.

Cavill taking on the Wolverine mantle remains highly unlikely, given that he’s already played DC’s most iconic hero Superman. Both studios are loathe to double-dip when it comes to actors, with Ryan Reynolds being the rare exception (although it helps that his Deadpool persona relentlessly mocks his role as Green Lantern).

A better question is whether or not Marvel should rush to bring Wolverine back to the big screen. Hugh Jackman spent nearly two decades playing the character over 9 films, giving us the definitive live-action Logan. And while fans love the character, there are countless other X-Men characters worthy of their own movies. I’ve been stanning for an Emma Frost solo film, for example.

After all, wouldn’t churning out more Wolverine films be as tired and lazy as remaking the Dark Phoenix saga?

Jokes aside, we’re unlikely to see Cavill don yellow spandex anytime soon. Besides, our hearts beat for one Wolvy and one only:

Only one man can play the role of Wolverine, sorry Henry Cavill……. pic.twitter.com/8LjL3EDqlr — Donnie Puido (@DPuido) February 29, 2020

