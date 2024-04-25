Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’?

A common theory that has been floating around is that Deadpool & Wolverine is based on the popular Marvel comic Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. However, this theory has not been confirmed by any of the cast or crew members or the studio, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Recommended Videos

The recent trailer release for Deadpool & Wolverine has sent the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a frenzy as viewers gear up to witness two of their favorite superheroes in a film that promises to be loaded with quirky punchlines and breathtaking action sequences.

In the four-issue comic book miniseries that fans have theorized the film is based, Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool, goes on a killing rampage in which no Marvel character is spared, whether it be superheroes, supervillains, or relatively minor characters. The readers also see the beloved character break the fourth wall in the sinister tale.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe begins with Deadpool being brought into Ravenscroft Asylum by the X-Men to get treated by Dr. Benjamin Brighton, as the need rises for him to be institutionalized. However, it turns out that the doctor was being controlled by Psycho-Man, who was able to realize his plan of converting Wilson into a more ruthless killer.

Deadpool takes out the Fantastic Four team first, followed by The Watcher. Spider-Man goes down next, after which the Avengers perish as a result of the “merc with a mouth” stealing Pym particles from Dr. Pym’s lab. Deadpool then sets his eyes on the X-Men, with Charles Xavier becoming his first kill from the group. He is finally tracked down by the Taskmaster, who was given a bounty by victims’ loved ones to end this killing spree, which sets up a showdown between the two ace fighters.

The series ends with Deadpool revealing that his vendetta was against the creators of the Marvel Universe, and he just wanted to break the fourth wall. All in all, this was just a way for the comic writers to show what happens when a character like Deadpool goes berserk, and a similar theme is repeated in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Again.

As mentioned earlier, there is no confirmation so far on whether the new Deadpool film is based on this comic. However, if that turns out to be the case, audiences are in for a ride.

(featured image: Marvel)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more