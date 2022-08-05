Is Ryan Reynolds Training for ‘Deadpool 3’?

It’s been a long time since Wade Wilson last looked directly into camera and delivered some smart-ass response to what was happening in his life as a way of masking his own pain. Deadpool 2 came out back in 2018, and since then, our dear Deadpool has gone through Disney’s Fox acquisition and a big question mark on whether or not we’d see him again.

The first Deadpool movie was a long time coming. The first time we saw Ryan Reynolds as Wade was in X-Men: Wolverine and it was … well, bad—to the point where his standalone Deadpool movies have made fun of it. But Reynolds was the perfect casting for a character like Wade Wilson, and it got to the point where Reynolds, despite pretending like it wasn’t him who did it, released test footage from the first movie to get people talking about it get production moving on it, and gave us the Deadpool we know and love. But that doesn’t mean he’s been safe in this business deal.

Since Disney bought out Fox’s entertainment arm, we’ve learned some things about the franchise, but now it seems as if Ryan Reynolds is getting back into Wade Wilson shape. The official Deadpool movie account on Twitter shared an image of Reynolds with his trainer, Don Saladino, with the caption “That Shake Weight is remarkably effective.”

While Reynolds is no stranger to being in shape (I shall never forget shirtless Ryan Reynolds in the 2005 remake of The Amittyville Horror), the fact that the official Deadpool account does have me looking at the screen like that eye emoji.

Wade Wilson is right, though. Shake Weights are remarkably effective (from what I’ve seen of Saladino, I do not think he actually uses Shake Weights for his celebrity clientele). But does this mean that the rumor that filming would begin for Deadpool 3 in 2022 is true?

What do we know about Deadpool 3

News has slowly started to come out about the third installment of the Deadpool franchise. We know that Reynolds is reuniting with The Adam Project director Shawn Levy for the third film, that screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have plans for the film, and that the movie will still have an R rating despite moving to the Disney/Marvel Cinematic Universe side of things.

Now, Wade does have a connection with other comic book characters, and we’ve seen him teased with certain members of the X-Men throughout both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, but that’s about it on the interconnected universe front. But he’s also a loose cannon and can pretty much exist however he feels best. Meaning that we could easily see Wade Wilson show up in someone else’s movie or we could continue to just have him in his own standalone movies just under the MCU banner.

Either way, if Reynolds really is getting back into Wade Wilson shape then we’re all the luckier for it. Somehow, the world just seems brighter with Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in it.

