Things We Saw Today: ‘Deadpool’ Writers Discuss Bringing the Superhero to Disney | The Mary Sue

The Disney-Fox merger left fans with lots of questions about the future of the new super-studio. When would the X-Men be folded into the Marvel cinematic universe? Will Marvel take another stab at reviving the Fantastic Four? And what in the world is Disney going to do with the gleefully violent and irreverent Deadpool franchise? Luckily for us, nothing will change regarding the Merc with the Mouth. Screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who penned the first two Deadpool films, discussed their plans for the upcoming Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy).

Reese said, “It’s a thrill,” about Deadpool joining the MCU family. “It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming — Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

Wernick said, “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool,” allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief. There was some concern that Disney and Marvel, who keep their films and series relatively PG-13, would try to censor or soften Deadpool. But given the smashing success of the first two films, which collectively earned over $1 billion worldwide, there’s no reason Disney would stop the Deadpool money train from chugging along. After all, if it ain’t broke…

Reese described Disney as “very supportive,” adding “Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

