FEAR NOT! Deadpool 3 is still going to be just as raunchy as we hoped. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assured a worried public that the movie will still be rated R, and if you know anything about Wade Wilson, then you know that’s the only rating that really makes sense.

Talking with Collider for WandaVision, Feige got into what was happening with Wade Wilson in the MCU now that he’s under that umbrella. Both the previous Deadpool movies were undertakings from 20th Century Fox—meaning that they didn’t have the wholesome family image of Disney lurking behind them.

So when Disney acquired Fox, Deadpool fans feared the future for their foul-mouthed anti-hero. Luckily for us all, it seems as if the R-rating is staying put. Feige told Collider:

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan [Reynolds is] overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter with the news and forgot to put a hyphen in Spider-Man so now he’s dead to me.

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

I’m thrilled that they’re at least talking about Deadpool’s future more. We know that the Molyneux sisters are working on a screenplay for the movie, and that’s about all the Deadpool news that we’ve had for a while. So to hear that Reynolds is overseeing it and that they’re taking Wade Wilson and his world seriously is a relief. Well, as seriously as you can take a man who loves to make ass jokes.

Much like how I feel about Henry Cavill being perfectly crafted out of marble to look the part of Clark Kent, I think that somewhere in the making of the universe, the gods said “Ryan Reynolds has got to be the raunchy af superhero.” Some roles seem like they were destined to be. Getting to see how hard Reynolds fought to make Deadpool happen and how the now-super-successful cinematic property continues to grow is amazing.

I’m glad Reynolds is playing puppeteer in his way and I’m happy that it seems like Feige and the MCU are letting them do what works for Wade Wilson. I hope we get to see Deadpool 3 sooner rather than later, but with everything that Disney and Marvel have in the works, that’s probably not likely. I’m not overly concerned about the timeline here. I’ll still watch Deadpool 3 and however many other ones they want to do well into my golden years.

