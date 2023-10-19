‘Deadpool 3’ Director Says Release Date Is in ‘True Risk’

(20th Century Studios)

Fans are champing at the bit for Deadpool 3, the next installment in the saga of the most foul-mouthed superhero in the Marvel Universe. Thanks to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, though, director Shawn Levy doesn’t know how long they’ll have to wait.

In an interview with The Wrap, Levy was asked about Deadpool 3‘s release date. “I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have one,” Levy said. “I know we were gonna be May 3 [2024] … Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

SAG-AFTRA, the guild representing American actors, has been on strike since July 2023. Actors have been fighting for their fair share of residual pay, protection against being replaced by AI digital doubles, and other issues. The guild recently went back into negotiations with AMPTP, which represents studio executives, but those negotiations broke down.

The SAG strike means that actors are prevented from shooting or promoting any film or television series from a struck company. Although some studios have obtained strike waivers by agreeing to SAG’s proposed contract, Disney—which owns Marvel Studios—isn’t one of them.

For months, SAG picketed studios alongside the Writers Guild of America, which recently ended its own strike after winning a fair contract from AMPTP.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will see Wade Wilson (Reynolds) teaming up with Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. Although the plot is currently under wraps, rumor has it that Deadpool will travel the multiverse in his exploits with Wolverine. Set photos have shown Jackman in a more or less comics-accurate Wolverine costume, wandering what looks like the Void at the End of Time from Loki. Those set photos, plus Matthew Macfaydan’s rumored role as a character named Agent Paradox, have led to rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine will tangle with Marvel’s Time Variance Authority.

When will we get to see them do it, though? Thanks to AMPTP, the wait feels like a void of its own.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

