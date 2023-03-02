Blumhouse Is Bringing ‘Dead by Daylight’ to the Big Screen

Days after announcing their move into gaming, we now know that Blumhouse is bringing another game to the big screen. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are producing a movie based on Dead by Daylight, an asymmetrical horror game that allows you to play as killers or survivors in a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek meets tag. Many of the survivors and killers are either archetypes based on horror tropes or DLCs from iconic horror franchises, such as the Pig from James Wan’s Saw.

Wan has been confirmed as a producer alongside Jason Blum and Stephen Mulrooney. In an official announcement, Wan stated, “We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen,” while Blum added, “There are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and [I] think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen.”

The movie has only just been announced and as such, does not yet have a writer or director attached.

Dead by Daylight release date

As it was just announced, we have no idea when the movie will arrive.

It should be noted that Halloween (2018) was announced a mere two and a half years prior to its release (the film was announced in May 2016 and premiered in October 2018), and Blumhouse movies are (in)famous for their tight shooting schedules and quick turnaround, so we could see Dead by Daylight in as little as two years.

We will keep this article updated as we learn more information about the director, writer, plot, and cast.

(featured image: Behaviour Interactive)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]