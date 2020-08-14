What I’m Most Excited About in Next Week’s DC FanDome Event

DC FanDome is giving DC fans plenty of content from their favorite characters while we’re all stuck at home, away from the conventions we’d normally thrive on. With the “Hall of Heroes,” everything from The CW programming to original shows from DC Universe and DC movies is getting its time to shine. It’s just … not that much time.

What’s really interesting about the schedule for the event is that a few of the time slots for specific content are 30-minute slots, while others are only anywhere from 5 minutes to 15 minutes. But, with those properties filling the small slots, they are also featured somewhere else in the day. For example, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins kick the day off with the Wonder Woman 1984 panel and come back later in the day to celebrate 80 years of Wonder Woman.

To be honest, the entire lineup looks pretty amazing, but let’s talk about the ones we’re most excited about. First, the Wonder Woman 1984 panel.

1PM ET: Wonder Woman 1984— with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins, and including new footage from the film.

Apparently giving us another preview of the film, I’m just excited to see what little bits we can take out of it. Since Wonder Woman 1984 would have been released already if not for the pandemic, it’s going to be interesting to see what they’ll actually tell us about the movie. Plus, seeing the cast (albeit virtually) is going to be delightful!

And there is definitely going to be some fun stuff at the panel for Black Lightning!

1:45PM ET: Black Lightning panel with cast.

Following the story of Jefferson Pierce, Black Lightning is an incredible addition to the Arrowverse and one that was renewed for its 4th season, which is set to premiere in 2021. The panel is going to be fun because we’ll maybe see where the show is going to take us and how it will continue to play into the Arrowverse as a whole.

Next is the panel for The Suicide Squad.

3PM ET: The Suicide Squad panel with cast and director.

The cast for The Suicide Squad is packed with celebrities and new characters, and I have such hope for the James Gunn-directed film. The first Suicide Squad movie was a bit of a mess but brought us Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Will Smith as Deadshot, so it wasn’t a complete waste, and in this movie, we have Robbie returning, along with some of the rest of the “skwad.”

The Batman is also getting its time to shine.

9:30PM ET: The Batman panel with Matt Reeves + surprises

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and so many others, the Batman is going to (hopefully) breathe new life into the caped crusader, and I’m actually really excited about this panel—mainly because I hope it ushers in a trailer for the film or at least some kind of first look other than the Batsuit.

And, of course, there is the panel for Batwoman.

10:30PM ET: Batwoman panel with cast and EPs.

Javicia Leslie is going to be stepping into the cape on the CW’s Batwoman, and this panel is going to be one of the first times we get to see her with the cast and crew. Getting to learn more about her character on the show and how she’ll take on the legacy that Kate Kane left behind will be fun to see, and it’s going to be nice to see Javicia Leslie have her time to shine.

You can see the full list of panels here!

(via Variety, image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com