‘Dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done’: Trump’s third impeachment movement could be in motion

Less than three weeks into his second presidency, Donald Trump’s third impeachment is in motion as Democratic Rep. Al Green promises to file articles of impeachment against him.

The news will likely be a relief to the many Americans who have been begging Democratic leaders to act as Trump’s actions become more unprecedented and dangerous. One of his first moves was to attempt to erase the transgender community and start a DEI witchhunt, including striking down protections against discriminatory hiring practices in the federal government. Then, he quickly began moving further outside the range of his power in his relentless attempt to seize all foreign and domestic federal aid, even though they consisted of taxpayer dollars and had already been allocated by Congress. Trump has begun dismantling entire government agencies, including shutting down USAID and allegedly drafting an order to abolish the Department of Education. There’s also the issue of Trump allowing a private citizen, Elon Musk, to raid classified government information and the federal pay systems.

Most egregiously, Trump recently announced his desire to take over the Gaza Strip, which means he’s essentially calling for ethnic cleansing. Despite his short tenure as president, his egregious, dangerous, and democracy-defying actions are already too numerous to name. Now, one Democratic leader has finally decided to take action.

Rep. Al Green begins the movement to impeach Donald Trump

Recently, Green took to the House floor to announce his intention to file Articles of Impeachment against Trump. He began his statement with, “To whom it may concern, ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States.” Green continued to point out the wrongness of Trump, one of the most powerful people in the world, threatening ethnic cleansing—something he has the influence to prevent. He also criticized the Prime Minister of Israel for standing by while such things were said, despite knowing his people’s history.

Green denounced Trump’s words and Israel’s complicity, reminding Americans, “Doctor King was right—’Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ And injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.” He then confirmed he would file Articles of Impeachment against Trump, stating, “I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.”

.@RepAlGreen: "The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done." pic.twitter.com/pWJ4rnTcGD — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

He acknowledged that impeachment would be difficult since the leaders at the top are bound to oppose it. Hence, he appealed to the people to join the grassroots impeachment movement, emphasizing, “The people have to demand it, and when the people demand it, it will be done.” Green is one of the best choices to file the Articles of Impeachment, as he has done so before. In 2017, he began calling for Trump’s impeachment over his firing of the FBI Director and later introduced the Articles of Impeachment for his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen. However, he did not receive enough votes to move forward with impeachment.

Years after Green’s attempt, though, Trump was impeached for the first time over allegations he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. He would be impeached again in 2021 over his incitement of the January 6 insurrection. One can’t help but wonder if the many Democrats and Republicans who voted to dismiss Green’s Articles of Impeachment in 2017 later regretted not listening to his early concerns. However, these individuals now have another chance to challenge Trump early in his presidency and not let Green’s concerns go unheeded until something more egregious happens.

