‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Did Charlie Cox just tease a major death scene?

Charlie Cox is returning as vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, and according to our leading man, the show begins with a bang—just not one he’s sure he’s on board with. Um, should we be mad?

Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who is returning as baddie Wilson Fisk, sat down with ExtraTV to talk about reviving Daredevil. Cox spilled that the new series will begin with a “very traumatic event.” This traumatizing scene will “change Matt Murdock’s life,” he shared. “He’ll probably never be the same again.” Not only is the scene reportedly “a gut-punch,” but Cox isn’t sure it’s the correct choice for the show.

“I’m still not convinced it’s the right thing to do,” he admitted, “but we have to come back big and bold, you know. We’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it’s a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story.” The event impacts Murdock so strongly that he nearly gives up being a vigilante while searching for a way to make amends and forgive himself. Yikes!

Now, I love a statement as much as the next fan, but do we really need to be traumatized right out of the gate? Especially if this “brutal” event is killing off Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, as fans are speculating on social media. Watching his best friend die, especially if he was indirectly responsible for his death, would make all of Cox’s talk of repenting and self-forgiveness make a lot of sense. As much as I do NOT want to see Foggy meet an untimely demise, I can’t deny that Matt watching his best friend die would be an effective way to start this story off strong. Would it be good? I have no idea, but early reviews suggest Daredevil: Born Again is just as good as, if not better than, the Netflix series.

D’Onofrio and Cox seem to share that sentiment, even if they’re not completely behind the gut-punching choice made in the first episode. The two never faltered in their belief that the show would return, with D’Onofrio saying, “I don’t think we could have done a better show than what we had. It was amazing. And I think that it was clear that every season we were on the top of the list at Netflix.” Given the show’s success before its cancellation, as well as the team behind the MCU’s penchant for recognizing greatness, he “figured it’s a no-brainer—why wouldn’t they have us back?”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4.

