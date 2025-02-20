‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is bringing the heat to Hell’s Kitchen

Matt Murdock is hot. We know this. But what has made the press leading up to Daredevil: Born Again so amazing is how the trailers have really leaned into that energy. He’s bringing the heat to Hell’s Kitchen!

Every trailer that comes out is leaning HARD into Matt Murdock’s fighting style and as someone who has been very interested in how a Daredevil show would work on Disney+, it makes me incredibly happy. But I also want to make it clear that there is nothing quite as hot as Matt Murdock as Daredevil just going to town on some criminal.

A new trailer dropped that was “vigilante” focused, telling audiences who Matt Murdock is and allowing audiences to remember how the Devil the Hell’s Kitchen functions in his “night” job. And honestly, it is really hard to talk about it because all I want to yell is “HOT” over and over again. But that’s what makes Matt Murdock the best.

A key part of who Matt Murdock is comes from his overtly sexual nature. He is affectionately known as a “man whore” and for good reason. In the trailers, he’s kissing women and while that’s one part of Murdock’s hotness, the other part is how he fights.

Charlie Cox has mastered Matt Murdock’s rough and brutal fighting style. Trained like a boxer like his father before him, Matt doesn’t pull his punches, unlike some other heroes. And he isn’t afraid to hurt people but he doesn’t kill (thanks Catholicism). But if you were on the other side of a Matt Murdock attack, I’d be saying the Hail Mary just to be safe.

Our good, repressed, Catholic man whore

The rating on Daredevil: Born Again was very important to me. Mainly because I didn’t want Matt’s fighting to be “tame.” What the trailers for the show have made clear is that Daredevil’s willingness to break a few limbs isn’t going away just because the show is on Disney+.

Each trailer is “hot” to me because they are SO Matt Murdock. It’d be easy for Marvel to turn Matt into a vigilante who doesn’t really “hurt” people. But that’s not who he is. He’s willing to do what he has to in order to get answers and sometimes, that means breaking a couple of legs.

Between using his cane to take out a guy, throwing elbows to the face, and zip lining through Manhattan, so much of what we’ve seen for the series is absolute perfection.

With every new look at Matt Murdock, I am reminded of why I loved the Netflix series so much. And it does make me incredibly happy that Marvel and Disney hasn’t really changed who Matt is at his core. He’s still violent and messy and still the hero that Hell’s Kitchen needs.

So if Born Again wants to continue to share hot trailer of Matt Murdock, who am I to complain? It’s the devil’s time again and I cannot wait to see what Born Again has in store for my guy.

