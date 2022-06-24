Twitter Reacts to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned and the Supreme Court’s Hypocrisy

We knew that the U.S. Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, but that didn’t make it any less a shock to the system when it actually happened today. Many of us have spent the day in varied states of anger—personally, I have cycled through rage, fury, wrath, and am at this moment incensed—and it can be hard to know what to say or what to do going forward.

This is a time when it can feel cathartic to turn to social media. For all of the doomscrolling and trolling that happens there, there are also brilliant and incisive takes on Twitter that have been helping, or at least crystallizing the thoughts swirling around in the wreckage of our collective brain. Let’s take a look at a few that have felt like must-reads today. Sometimes it’s vital to see things distilled down to a couple hundred characters.

Like these apt descriptions of the current state of America.

250+ mass shootings in the US alone, and a woman’s body is more regulated than a gun. get fucking real. — logan (@logannschieberr) June 24, 2022

If this was about babies, there would be universal healthcare. Free education. Free daycare. Southern states would be doing all they can to drop the Black maternal mortality rate. This is about power and control — derecka (@dereckapurnell) June 24, 2022

Let Pedro Pascal further point out the absolutely unhinged hypocrisy at play here.

Weird is one word for it. https://t.co/157ARUrtKh — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) June 23, 2022

Yeah, this:

we knew this was coming and to see that with all that lead time people in power on our side still don’t have a coherent response is…a quite to behold. — deray (@deray) June 24, 2022

We need to be mindful of the language we’re using in discussing what happened today, and what will happen going forward.

Please don’t cut trans men and nonbinary people out of the conversation today. This is not just a women’s rights issue, anyone who can get pregnant is affected. — Amber (@amber_kadabra) June 24, 2022

You mean to say our unelected leaders for life who make decisions affecting millions don’t love us?

Should we be alive? The Supreme Court says “nah,” in a 6-3 decision. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 23, 2022

When you’re a legitimate body of the people and not a vicious caldron of state violence https://t.co/GItJCJauQr — Eli Valley (@elivalley) June 24, 2022

This is our new reality.

Disabled pregnant people—esp queer & trans, poor, BIPOC, sick disabled people—WILL die because roe was overturned. The stakes aren’t just politics or economics or quality of life. Some disabled pregnant people just learned that they are going to die.



They fucking MATTER. — not cameron ⛈ (@bookishcameron) June 24, 2022

A helpful resource, if you want to help or need help.

Here’s a list of abortion funds by state:https://t.co/CmETE5A01u https://t.co/unDRXlYuPC — Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) June 24, 2022

Curious which rights our unelected leaders for life are coming to strip away next?

Griswold=right for married people to buy to birth control



Lawrence=criminal punishment for same-sex sexual activity unconstitutional



Obergefell=fundamental right to marry guaranteed to same-sex couples



In case you were wondering what rights Thomas wants to “reconsider” https://t.co/xiQxp8m4u2 — Hillary O’Connor Mueri (@HillaryMueri) June 24, 2022

Some states in this nation aren’t actively trying to kill people, imagine that:

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal and safe across Washington state. King County welcomes all people who need abortion services, no matter where they live.



Many clinics offer abortion services in King County. Learn more: https://t.co/lB4Tlbox68 pic.twitter.com/dIESKCH7vY — Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) June 24, 2022

Good question.

if I don’t have the right to control my own body why the hell am I paying taxes — Shannon Woodward (🚮, 🚮) (@shannonwoodward) June 24, 2022

Remember, remember…

Let’s be clear. Clarence Thomas lied under oath. Neil gorsuch lied under oath. Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. Amy Coney Barrett lied under oath. “Roe is settled law” my ass. — Theodoric of York Medieval Whatever (@TCavender77) June 24, 2022

Us too, Senator. Us too.

“I’m spitting mad”



Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says shares her anger over the Supreme Court overturning #RoevsWade and insists that the ruling is not what America wants.



Watch here: https://t.co/hmAFvbmq1F — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2022

Yes, Senator. Yes.

Overturning Roe v. Wade and denying women the right to control their own bodies is an outrage and in defiance of what the American people want. Democrats must now end the filibuster in the Senate, codify Roe v. Wade, and once again make abortion legal and safe. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 24, 2022

It’s time to break the “law.”

Since I am 1000% pro-abortion, self-determination and human rights, I will not be abiding by unjust and illegitimate laws by illegitimate institutions. As such, I will be enthusiastically breaking laws. — Prison Culture (@prisonculture) June 24, 2022

We’ve been expecting this, but the fight is far from over.

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This is devastating, an absolute national tragedy. But know that this isn’t the end of this fight, that activists and organizers are diligently working to continue access to safe abortion. A thread: — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) June 24, 2022

I’m clinging on to this tweet today, rereading it, and sending it to everyone I know.

Remember that we have never seen the America we’ve been fighting for. So no need to be nostalgic. Right on the other side of this unraveling is opportunity. If we keep fighting no matter what, take care of ourselves & each other, stay strategic & principled, & use all our power. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 24, 2022

And last but not least, let’s turn to actor Danny DeVito to neatly sum it all up:

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

