Twitter Reacts to Roe v. Wade Being Overturned and the Supreme Court’s Hypocrisy

By Kaila Hale-SternJun 24th, 2022, 3:41 pm
Danny DeVito's tweet about the Roe v. Wade decision reads "Supreme Court my ass"

We knew that the U.S. Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, but that didn’t make it any less a shock to the system when it actually happened today. Many of us have spent the day in varied states of anger—personally, I have cycled through rage, fury, wrath, and am at this moment incensed—and it can be hard to know what to say or what to do going forward.

This is a time when it can feel cathartic to turn to social media. For all of the doomscrolling and trolling that happens there, there are also brilliant and incisive takes on Twitter that have been helping, or at least crystallizing the thoughts swirling around in the wreckage of our collective brain. Let’s take a look at a few that have felt like must-reads today. Sometimes it’s vital to see things distilled down to a couple hundred characters.

Like these apt descriptions of the current state of America.

Let Pedro Pascal further point out the absolutely unhinged hypocrisy at play here.

Yeah, this:

We need to be mindful of the language we’re using in discussing what happened today, and what will happen going forward.

You mean to say our unelected leaders for life who make decisions affecting millions don’t love us?

This is our new reality.

A helpful resource, if you want to help or need help.

Curious which rights our unelected leaders for life are coming to strip away next?

Some states in this nation aren’t actively trying to kill people, imagine that:

Good question.

Remember, remember…

Us too, Senator. Us too.

Yes, Senator. Yes.

It’s time to break the “law.”

We’ve been expecting this, but the fight is far from over.

I’m clinging on to this tweet today, rereading it, and sending it to everyone I know.

And last but not least, let’s turn to actor Danny DeVito to neatly sum it all up:

(image: Twitter/Danny DeVito)

