Dakota Johnson Doesn’t Necessarily Think Fondly of Her Time on ‘The Office’

Dakota Johnson may have moved on from her sitcom/comedy days, but she did make an appearance on a classic at the start of her career. Playing a small role in the finale of The Office, Johnson was excited because she loved the show, but that doesn’t mean it went well.

While talking to Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she covered a lot in regards to her new movie Madame Web. But then Meyers revealed that the two of them were both in the series finale of The Office, and Meyers asked Johnson how it was being on set for it.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson said when Meyers brought up their shared credit. “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f***ing show.”

When Meyers asked her about whether the cast was sad since it was the series finale, she said yes, but then went on to talk about how no one wanted to really talk to her. “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other. And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f*** … I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Everything I’ve heard throughout the years about the cast of The Office seems to be centered around certain people really getting along with one another and then silence otherwise. That doesn’t mean that the cast hated each other if they weren’t part of this close-knit friend group, but Johnson’s comments do have me wondering what she experienced in those two weeks she was pretending to be in Scranton, PA.

(featured image: NBC)

