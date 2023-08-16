‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Just Got the Coolest Fan Ever

Everyone (including me) was obsessed with Daisy Jones & the Six when it dropped on Prime Video in March. Now, someone very special indeed has said that they enjoy the series.

Posting a picture from the series on X yesterday (August 15), Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks wrote that she has watched it not just once, but twice.

It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine… pic.twitter.com/CmbexMFx6l — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023

In case you’re not familiar with the TV series (or the book on which it’s based), Daisy Jones and the Six tells the story of a fictional rock band that rose to fame in the ’70s and had worldwide success before they split abruptly with no explanation as to why. It’s told through interviews with the band members in the present as they recount the events of that time period. And, if you hadn’t already figured it out, it’s based on Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie continued by saying that she wished her bandmate, Christine McVie, who passed away at the end of November last year, had been here to watch it.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Explaining the inspiration for the novel, author Taylor Jenkins-Reid said in an interview with her publisher, Penguin Books, that it was Fleetwood Mac’s infamous album Rumors where it all began. “It was the beginning of it for me because it’s an album, but … its also a soap opera,” said Reid. “The stories going on between Stevie and Lindsey. And the things that were going on between Christine McVie and John McVie were really fascinating, and they show in the music. So I started there.”

