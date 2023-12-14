HBO’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

HBO’s longest-running comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is finally calling it quits. Series creator and star Larry David has announced that the upcoming 12th season will be its last. The final 10 episodes will premiere this spring on Max.

David released a statement, writing “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character, … And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm first premiered in October 2000, and ran for eight seasons. The show took a six-year hiatus, before resuming in 2017. The series follows Seinfeld co-creator Larry David (with David playing a version of himself) as he navigates his career, marriage, friendships, and a seemingly endless string of social interactions that go hilariously awry.

Curb was a critical success, earning 51 Emmy nominations (2 wins), 5 Golden Globes nominations (1 win), and a host of other nominations and accolades. The series has seen a revolving door of celebrity guests over the years, from the cast of Seinfeld to Jon Hamm to Salman Rushdie to Mel Brooks.

When does Curb Your Enthusiasm return?

The 12th and final season premieres on February 4, 2024.

Who will appear in season 12?

David is obviously returning for his final outing as himself. Joining him will be series regulars Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, and Larry’s nemesis Ted Danson. New additions Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman will also be back. And while she isn’t confirmed, I certainly hope that Wanda Sykes will come back as well.

What can we expect in the final season?

As for the plot, it will likely be the same as ever: Larry stumbles through life, getting hung up on the minutiae of manners and social exchanges. These hiccups will spiral, as they always do, into larger disastrous problems.

Season 11 saw Larry producing a new series based on his childhood for Netflix, while being blackmailed by the brother of the burglar who drowned in his pool. When Larry agrees to cast the brother’s daughter, Maria Sofia (Keyla Monterroso Mejia), he is dismayed to discover that she is a terrible actress. Meanwhile, Larry looks to city councilwoman Irma Kostroski (Tracey Ullman) to reverse the city’s ordinance on pool fences. Larry ends up seducing Irma and she moves in.

I’m sad to see Curb end its phenomenal run. Always sharp, hilarious, and brilliant, there’s simply nothing else like it on television.

(featured image: John P. Johnson/HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]