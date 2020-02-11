LOL Trump Tweets Curb Your Enthusiasm Clip Mocking Him, Like It’s a Compliment

If you grew up in a Seinfeld-loving family like myself, you have probably taken in a lot of Larry David’s content throughout your life. Whether it’s his iconic sitcom about nothing or Curb Your Enthusiasm or something else, David is a master, and his comedy is somewhat universal—unless you’re a Trump supporter, and then none for you.

In a recent episode of the HBO show, Larry David is shown getting an aggressive driving match with a large man on a motorcycle. His tactic to avoid getting in a fight with the man is to throw on a MAGA hat, and suddenly the biker has respect for Larry. Later, he goes on to talk about the hat and how it keeps people away from him, but the point is that Larry David himself hates Trump and isn’t quiet about it.

So, David’s response to the Make America Great Again aspect of the show?

I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 11, 2020

What’s great about this entire thing, other than Larry David basically telling Trump supporters to f**k off, is that Trump completely misunderstood the point of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode about him.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

While I always knew that Donald Trump was a buffoon, this is next-level. The point of the episode is that Larry calls the Make America Great Again hat a “people repellent,” so the fact that Trump said “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” about an episode that mocks his supporters? I wish I could write this kind of irony.

The executive producer of Curb, Jeff Schaffer, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about David in the MAGA hat, and how filming it was kept under wraps because … yes, Larry David in a MAGA hat is shocking.

“We had a total security concern, because Larry David in a MAGA hat is quite a photo op. We’re shooting on location out on San Vicente, and that walk-and-talk was on Pico; we were out in the open. We were always on the lookout and asking, “Please, no photography.” Because we really didn’t want to ruin that image, and we got really lucky — that would have been a huge spoiler. Larry told all the extras in the sushi restaurant to please not say anything, and everyone played along, which we were really grateful for. Larry in the hat is such a dissonant image. You realized when he put it on that you just never see a person in a MAGA hat in Los Angeles. It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance. He wanted to wait until the last minute to put it on when he got on set, so it really had a good effect. It was like seeing your uncle the banker doing cosplay, it was bizarre.”

The thing is, I don’t necessarily think the president cares. He likes that we’re all mocking him in shows or talking about him at all. It could be completely tearing down his character, but he still thrives on it. Bashing Trump gives him life, but watching as he makes a fool of himself by thinking that Curb Your Enthusiasm, in any way, would praise him? Hilarious.

