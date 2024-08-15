Crunchyroll Summer Sale 2024 has unreal deals

The Crunchyroll Summer Sale 2024 is a danger to the wallets of anime fans. No fandom is safe, and everyone is going to get unrealistically good deals.

When were POP UP Parade Figures ever sold for less than $30? If you’re a Love Live! fan, now is your chance to get Ai Miyashita’s POP UP Parade Figure for just $10.99. Even Chainsaw Man fans aren’t safe from this sale. Do you remember the Chainsaw Man 1/7 scale figure that came out in 2022? It’s now on sale from $419.99 to $299.99. Figures aren’t the only merchandise you’ll find with significant price reductions. Manga, shirts, blu-ray editions of your favorite anime, and more are all having their prices slashed.

If you’re following any of the popular anime and manga from recent years, expect that there will be something for you during this sale. You can get all these deals from the official Crunchyroll store from July 31, 2024, to August 28, 2024. Furthermore, Crunchyroll premium subscribers will get additional discounts on top of the sale price. If you recently lost your subscription, let this summer sale convince you to come back to Crunchyroll.

Freebies and more

The best way to get your money’s worth on this sale is to buy more items. If you spend $150, you’ll get a free Crunchyroll-Hime Nendoroid. Don’t second-guess your picks, and make sure to check them out while stocks last. Recently, the mystery blind bags sold for just $25, $50, and $100 were sold out. Many other items are running out, so make sure you take a peek at Crunchyroll’s official store before you miss the sales!

