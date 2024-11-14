ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 15: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc and X (formerly Twitter) Ceo speaks at the Atreju political convention organized by militants of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), on December 15, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political party organised a four-day political festival in the Italian capital. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Cringiest thing I’ve ever seen’: The internet is rightfully dunking on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 01:22 am

It’s almost ironic how, at some point in human history, DOGE was simply an internet meme. DOGE was nothing more than a laughing matter, until Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s proposal.

Musk and Ramaswamy are going to head the Department of Government Efficiency once Donald Trump returns as the President of the United States. The Trump-Vance tandem called it the “Manhattan Project” of our time. Social media users, however, can’t take the name “DOGE” seriously. One wrote on Twitter that DOGE is the “cringiest thing I’ve ever seen” from Elon Musk and Donald Trump. It seems Musk has beaten his own record for acts of cringe. Not too long ago, Musk was caught jumping on stage trying to be Trump’s cheerleader.

Twitter users feel as if the world is ending. They’re struggling to grasp that an official government project has been named after a meme. Even the DOGE coin soared in value after Trump announced the Musk-Ramaswamy-led DOGE.

More than just another shitpost

Nevertheless, DOGE is no laughing matter—especially not with Musk at its helm. Even more concerning is Trump’s comparison of DOGE to the Manhattan Project. For those who need a refresh on the Manhattan Project, it’s Oppenheimer’s plot. Basically, it was the U.S. program that rushed the development and deployment of the first atomic weapons in the world.

It doesn’t matter, because to Musk, the world is just one big shitpost. This isn’t the first time he’s come up with quirky names for products or even projects. Nevertheless, social media users are concerned about Musk’s antics because the consequences aren’t just laughter and memes. Musk intends to cut down on government expenditure for what he deems “insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars.” He’ll even put up a leaderboard for it. While he says that the public can give suggestions, there are no solid guardrails to this project. Vetting suggestions is just as helpful as reporting Twitter posts that don’t meet Twitter guidelines. Additionally, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) already exists to cut down on unnecessary expenditure and to monitor government efficiency. It’s certainly ironic that Musk is partaking in a problem he claims to solve by committing the same error: adding a new bureaucracy to ease government inefficiency.

Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.