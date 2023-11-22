The Time Has Come: You Can Now Watch ‘Oppenheimer’ at Home

After months of trying to see Oppenheimer at IMAX 70mm screenings that were sold out non-stop, you can now see the Christopher Nolan epic in the comfort of your own home. Just in time for the holiday season, Nolan’s latest film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II, is here.

Nolan’s masterpiece is available in both physical media (as the director would want) and digital formats, but it is not yet streaming for free. Look, if you’re seeing it for the first time in the comfort of your own home, you might have to wait a little while longer before you can rent the movie or stream it for free on the apps.

At least this way, you’re spending the same amount of money you would at a movie theater and you can own Oppenheimer this time around, right? The film is available currently for purchase on apps like VUDU (my app of choice) as well as Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. You can buy a physical copy of Oppenheimer in stores including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy (while they are still selling DVDs and Blu-rays) and you can also purchase the film from Amazon.

It has not yet been announced when or where Oppenheimer will stream for free later on, but with the film being released by Universal, we can assume that it will likely be released on Peacock at some point. Until then, your options are currently to buy it digitally or to buy a physical copy of the film. Do it for cinema! Do it for Cillian Murphy’s performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, which is probably going to win him an Oscar this year!

Spend three hours of your time fighting McCarthyism

The idea of watching a three-hour movie about the creation of the atomic bomb seemed daunting at the time, but Oppenheimer earns its run time by being one of the most visually stunning and engrossing films of not only this year, but of the last decade at least. Nolan weaves McCarthyism, regret, and history all into one epic story that leaves you searching for more answers about the truth of what actually happened between Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss (played by Robert Downey Jr. in the film).

There is just a lot to unpack in Oppenheimer, which really keeps viewers engaged despite the runtime initially working against it. Brilliant and thought-provoking, Oppenheimer is maybe Nolan’s best work yet, and now you can experience it (hopefully again) in your home.

