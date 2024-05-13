Paramount+ Sets Release Date for Season 2 of ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

Paramount+ recently revived Criminal Minds with Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, leaving viewers eager to know when they would be able to catch the iconic Behavior Analysis Unit (BAU) again in season 2.

The crime drama Criminal Minds ran on CBS from 2005–2020, garnering a large fanbase during its 15-year run. It follows the daily lives of the FBI’s BAU, a unit of criminal profilers who aid in investigating crimes and identifying perpetrators. Given the show’s success, many expected the franchise to continue expanding in the form of spinoff series. However, both of the show’s earliest spinoffs, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, were short-lived. So, in 2021, Paramount+ began developing a revival series instead of a spinoff, resulting in the release of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Although Criminal Minds: Evolution is marketed as a separate series, its first season largely functions as Criminal Minds season 16. The series brought back the majority of the original cast, with the exception of Daniel Henry and Matthew Gray Gubler, and sees the BAU working through a serial killer network organized by a mysterious man called “Sicarius.” Over a year ago, Paramount+ renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for season 2, raising curiosity for when it will arrive for streaming.

Does Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 have a release date?

Paramount+ has officially set a release date for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, and it’s right around the corner. Season 2 will enjoy a two-episode premiere on June 6, after which episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. As with the first season, season 2 will consist of 10 episodes total and stream exclusively on Paramount+.

While the show was renewed over a year ago, filming for season 2 didn’t start until January 2024. Fortunately, procedural dramas tend to boast speedy productions, with Criminal Minds: Evolution star Joe Mantegna revealing filming wrapped on May 9.

That’s a wrap on season 17. Tune in June 6th for the wild ride! @paramountplus @criminalminds pic.twitter.com/C08flxIIOM — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) May 10, 2024

After dealing with a serial killer network in season 1, the BAU will have another big case on their hands in season 2. The new season’s official synopsis reads, “[Season 2] picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.”

