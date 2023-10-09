Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer on Iconic Works Including ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ and ‘Firefly,’ Dies at 56

Shawna Trpcic, best known for her Costume Design work on Disney+ original Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, passed away on October 6, 2023 at the age of 56. She leaves behind two children, Joseph and Sarah. Her family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral costs, and the campaign reached its goal of $30,000 in only 3 days, with many donors being friends in the industry.

Trpcic’s Career

Born Oct. 18, 1966, in Artesia, California, Trpcic amassed 47 TV and film credits over a 33-year career. Trpcic has received three Emmy nominations and won two Costume Designer Guild awards in Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television. She was nominated for this year’s Emmys thanks to her work on The Mandalorian, though the Emmys have been indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry.

Trpcic has worked on a wide range of projects over the years, most notably including multiple Mutant Enemy productions, including Firefly, Angel, and Dollhouse, as well as films ranging from The Cabin in the Woods to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The GoFundMe fundraiser states that a fan of Firefly offered to give her a tour of Skywalker Ranch, where she met George Lucas. But it was only 15 years later she fulfilled a lifelong dream of working on Star Wars, joining the production crew of The Mandalorian during Season 2.

Directors on her Work

StarWars.com has posted an article looking back on Trpcic’s work in the franchise, including comments from the showrunners she has worked with.

“Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for Star Wars,” showrunner, writer, and director of Ahsoka, Dave Filoni, said in the article. “You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of Star Wars. Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence.”

“Her creativity brought this world to life,” adds Favreau. “She will be deeply missed both as a friend and as a colleague.”

