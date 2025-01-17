Congratulations, Twi-hards, you now have your very own LEGO set

Were you a diehard Twilight fan in the mid-’00s to early-’10s? Then LEGO has the set for you. A Twilight fan constructed a great LEGO set of the Cullen house for LEGO Ideas, and it got so many votes that it’s been turned into a full set. And let me assure you, it’s a dream come true for Twi-hards.

The idea was submitted by Nick Micheels and developed by Laura Perron. “I had read the books growing up. I was in high school when the final film came out so I was just the prime target for this franchise. I was always a Team Edward girl, I can’t lie,” Perron said at a media event back in September 2024, as reported by New Elementary. “It was very nostalgic to revisit the films. They have a really strong ‘meme culture’ around them: they’re campy, they’re dramatic, they’re romantic, they’re just so much fun to watch over and over again.”

And now, you can recreate all those Twilight memes yourself. Want to relive the famous “spider monkey” scene with Edward and Bella? Well, guess what, you can attach the Bella minifigure to the Edward one and send them up in a LEGO tree. Or maybe you like the scene where the Cullens play baseball? Well, there’s a little blue baseball cap included with the set. There’s even a nod to Bella’s infamous “You named my daughter after the Loch Ness Monster?!” line if you look hard enough.

(LEGO)

You get a total of seven minifigures with the fabulously detailed Cullen house. Obviously, you have Edward and Bella, and then there’s Jacob for the fans who prefer him. (You can build him with either long or short hair.) Also included are Carlisle, Alice, Rosalie, and Bella’s dad Charlie. No Emmett, Jasper or Esme, sorry!

Does the Edward minifigure sparkle? OF COURSE, he does. This is the skin of a killer minifig, Bella!

The house is a stunning enough display piece on its own, but you also get to build Bella’s red truck, Edward and Bella’s tree, and Jacob as a wolf. The little wolf is my favorite part of the set! (Are you still out there, Team Jacob? Make some noise.)

The whole construction will look fantastic next to your Twilight books on the bookshelf. It’s 2001 pieces in all and will set you back $219.99. But that’s a small price to pay for a bit of sparkling vampire goodness, right?

The set is available for pre-order now and will hit shelves on February 1.

