Here’s the Complete Voice Cast for The Cuphead Show! on Netflix

The original Cuphead video game was a phenomenon when it came out in 2017. Inspired by the rubber hose animation of the 20th century, the game centers on the main character Cuphead—so called because he literally has a cup for a head—after he and his brother Mugman lose a craps game with the Devil. In exchange for their souls, Cuphead and Mugman go after the contracts of other people who have lost their souls to the Devil. The game’s unique art style, combined with its diabolical themes, gave it a surreal quality that players loved. Now Cuphead is coming to Netflix as a ten-episode series called The Cuphead Show!, and its voice cast looks great!

The trailer promises to give viewers everything we loved about the original game. Following the “misadventures of Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman,” The Cuphead Show! looks like it’ll start with roughly the same premise as the game, with Cuphead and Mugman going up against the Devil and then having to deal with the consequences. Viewers can expect to see plenty of mischief, gags, spoopy heebie-jeebies, and, of course, gloriously weird rubber hose animation.

Let’s take a look at who will be voicing Cuphead and his pals!

The Voice Cast

Here are all the confirmed actors lending their voices to The Cuphead Show!

Tru Valentino as Cuphead, an overconfident guy with a cup for a head

Frank Todaro as Mugman, Cuphead’s somewhat gullible brother

Luke Millington-Drake as The Devil, who will get that cup if it’s the last thing he does

Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle, Cuphead and Mugman’s mentor and guardian

Wayne Brady as King Dice, a casino boss and another antagonist to Cuphead and Mugman

Jim Conroy as Ollie Bulb, Cuphead and Mugman’s groupie

Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice, formerly a damsel in distress, now an active member of Team Cuphead

The Cuphead Show! comes out on Netflix tomorrow, February 18th!

(image: Netflix)

