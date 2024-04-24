Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category:
Anime

The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 05:07 pm

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is among the Fall 2023 anime line-up favorites. The buzz has largely been around Frieren and Himmel’s beautiful yet tragic relationship and Frieren’s feelings, which were realized too late.

Recommended Videos

Although this anime has definitely been a punch in the gut as far as Frieren and Himmel are concerned, the beautiful scenery in this anime and the stellar voice acting added to what made this anime fun to watch. It doesn’t matter if you’ve watched Frieren in the Japanese or English dub, because both were charming in their own way. Here are the English dub voice actors of Frieren who made the series extra magical!

CharacterEnglish Voice Actor
FrierenMallorie Rodak
FernJill Harris
StarkJordan Dash Cruz
SeinChristopher Wehkamp
HimmelClifford Chapin
HeiterJason Douglas
EisenChristopher Guerrero
KanneMadeleine Morris
LawineRebecca Danae
WirbelRicco Fajardo
ÜbelMorgan Berry
DenkenBen Phillips
LandCorey Wilder
RichterIan Mead Moore
LaufenMarisa Duran
EhreTrina Nishimura
ScharfAlejandro Saab
SenseLindsay Seidel
GenauAaron Roberts
FalschDio Garner
LernenKent Williams
EdelNia Celeste
BleiBrent Mukai
SerieAnastasia Muñoz
FlammeLydia Mackay
StoltzDalton Walker
Count GranatJohn Burgmeier
KraftOrion Pitts
QualMajor Attaway
AuraCorey Pettit
LinieDani Chambers
DrahtKieran Flitton
LügnerBlake McNamara

If some of these characters sound especially familiar, that’s because Frieren’s English dub cast has several voice actors who were behind the voices of your favorite characters from other anime series and video games.

(featured image: Studio Madhouse)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Spy x Family Code: White with Anya, Bond, Loid, and Yor, riding the train to Frigis for Anya's project.
Category: Anime
Anime
Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Spy x Family Code: White with Anya, Bond, Loid, and Yor, riding the train to Frigis for Anya's project.
Category: Anime
Anime
Your Complete Guide to the ‘Spy x Family’ English Dub Cast
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
promotion image for Konosuba: God's Blessing on this wonderful world!
Category: Anime
Anime
‘KonoSuba’ Season 3 Dub Release Date Confirmed
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Yuri K, Victor, and Yuri P skating in 'Yuri!!! on Ice'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ Deserved So Much Better
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.