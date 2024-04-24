The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is among the Fall 2023 anime line-up favorites. The buzz has largely been around Frieren and Himmel’s beautiful yet tragic relationship and Frieren’s feelings, which were realized too late.
Although this anime has definitely been a punch in the gut as far as Frieren and Himmel are concerned, the beautiful scenery in this anime and the stellar voice acting added to what made this anime fun to watch. It doesn’t matter if you’ve watched Frieren in the Japanese or English dub, because both were charming in their own way. Here are the English dub voice actors of Frieren who made the series extra magical!
|Character
|English Voice Actor
|Frieren
|Mallorie Rodak
|Fern
|Jill Harris
|Stark
|Jordan Dash Cruz
|Sein
|Christopher Wehkamp
|Himmel
|Clifford Chapin
|Heiter
|Jason Douglas
|Eisen
|Christopher Guerrero
|Kanne
|Madeleine Morris
|Lawine
|Rebecca Danae
|Wirbel
|Ricco Fajardo
|
|Übel
|Morgan Berry
|Denken
|Ben Phillips
|Land
|Corey Wilder
|Richter
|Ian Mead Moore
|Laufen
|Marisa Duran
|Ehre
|Trina Nishimura
|Scharf
|Alejandro Saab
|Sense
|Lindsay Seidel
|Genau
|Aaron Roberts
|Falsch
|Dio Garner
|
|Lernen
|Kent Williams
|Edel
|Nia Celeste
|Blei
|Brent Mukai
|Serie
|Anastasia Muñoz
|Flamme
|Lydia Mackay
|Stoltz
|Dalton Walker
|Count Granat
|John Burgmeier
|Kraft
|Orion Pitts
|Qual
|Major Attaway
|Aura
|Corey Pettit
|Linie
|Dani Chambers
|Draht
|Kieran Flitton
|Lügner
|Blake McNamara
If some of these characters sound especially familiar, that’s because Frieren’s English dub cast has several voice actors who were behind the voices of your favorite characters from other anime series and video games.
(featured image: Studio Madhouse)