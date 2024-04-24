The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is among the Fall 2023 anime line-up favorites. The buzz has largely been around Frieren and Himmel’s beautiful yet tragic relationship and Frieren’s feelings, which were realized too late.

Although this anime has definitely been a punch in the gut as far as Frieren and Himmel are concerned, the beautiful scenery in this anime and the stellar voice acting added to what made this anime fun to watch. It doesn’t matter if you’ve watched Frieren in the Japanese or English dub, because both were charming in their own way. Here are the English dub voice actors of Frieren who made the series extra magical!

Character English Voice Actor Frieren Mallorie Rodak Fern Jill Harris Stark Jordan Dash Cruz Sein Christopher Wehkamp Himmel Clifford Chapin Heiter Jason Douglas Eisen Christopher Guerrero Kanne Madeleine Morris Lawine Rebecca Danae Wirbel Ricco Fajardo Übel Morgan Berry Denken Ben Phillips Land Corey Wilder Richter Ian Mead Moore Laufen Marisa Duran Ehre Trina Nishimura Scharf Alejandro Saab Sense Lindsay Seidel Genau Aaron Roberts Falsch Dio Garner Lernen Kent Williams Edel Nia Celeste Blei Brent Mukai Serie Anastasia Muñoz Flamme Lydia Mackay Stoltz Dalton Walker Count Granat John Burgmeier Kraft Orion Pitts Qual Major Attaway Aura Corey Pettit Linie Dani Chambers Draht Kieran Flitton Lügner Blake McNamara

If some of these characters sound especially familiar, that’s because Frieren’s English dub cast has several voice actors who were behind the voices of your favorite characters from other anime series and video games.

