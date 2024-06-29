Skip to main content

Complete ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Episode List

You want a complete list of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes? That I can do. That’s way easier than listing, say, “every canon episode of One Piece.” That’s not an article; it’s an assassination attempt.

Here they are, all of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes. And look! Each one is named after a food! Skeptical? “Orcs” can totally be a food. Just ask the Uruk-hai in Lord of The Rings. That one orc yelled, “Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!” and then they literally ate some other orcs alive! I don’t know what’s more shocking: orc cannibalism or the fact that these brutal creatures are familiar with the concepts of “menus” and other aspects about restaurant dining.

As for “Aboveground,” that’s definitely a type of food—food cooked above the Earth’s crust. The Golden Country? A total a region of food like southern food in the United States. “Nightmare”? Dream catchers eat those. “Hags”? Okay maybe not.

  • Episode 1: Hot Pot/Tart
  • Episode 2: Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage
  • Episode 3: Living Armor
  • Episode 4: Stewed Cabbage/Orcs
  • Episode 5: Snacks/Sorbet
  • Episode 6: Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water
  • Episode 7: Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce
  • Episode 8: Raspberries/Grilled Meat
  • Episode 9: Tentacles/Stew
  • Episode 10: Giant Frogs/Aboveground
  • Episode 11: Red Dragon I
  • Episode 12: Red Dragon II
  • Episode 13: Red Dragon III/Good Medicine
  • Episode 14: Sea Serpent
  • Episode 15: Dryad/Cockatrice
  • Episode 16: Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake
  • Episode 17: Harpy/Chimera
  • Episode 18: Shapeshifter
  • Episode 19: Hag/Nightmare
  • Episode 20: Ice Golem/Barometz
  • Episode 21: Egg/The Golden Country
  • Episode 22: Griffin/Familiars
  • Episode 23: Griffin Soup/Dumplings (1)
  • Episode 24: Dumplings (2)/Bacon and Eggs

