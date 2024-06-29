Complete ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Episode List
You want a complete list of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes? That I can do. That’s way easier than listing, say, “every canon episode of One Piece.” That’s not an article; it’s an assassination attempt.
Here they are, all of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes. And look! Each one is named after a food! Skeptical? “Orcs” can totally be a food. Just ask the Uruk-hai in Lord of The Rings. That one orc yelled, “Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!” and then they literally ate some other orcs alive! I don’t know what’s more shocking: orc cannibalism or the fact that these brutal creatures are familiar with the concepts of “menus” and other aspects about restaurant dining.
As for “Aboveground,” that’s definitely a type of food—food cooked above the Earth’s crust. The Golden Country? A total a region of food like southern food in the United States. “Nightmare”? Dream catchers eat those. “Hags”? Okay maybe not.
- Episode 1: Hot Pot/Tart
- Episode 2: Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage
- Episode 3: Living Armor
- Episode 4: Stewed Cabbage/Orcs
- Episode 5: Snacks/Sorbet
- Episode 6: Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water
- Episode 7: Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce
- Episode 8: Raspberries/Grilled Meat
- Episode 9: Tentacles/Stew
- Episode 10: Giant Frogs/Aboveground
- Episode 11: Red Dragon I
- Episode 12: Red Dragon II
- Episode 13: Red Dragon III/Good Medicine
- Episode 14: Sea Serpent
- Episode 15: Dryad/Cockatrice
- Episode 16: Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake
- Episode 17: Harpy/Chimera
- Episode 18: Shapeshifter
- Episode 19: Hag/Nightmare
- Episode 20: Ice Golem/Barometz
- Episode 21: Egg/The Golden Country
- Episode 22: Griffin/Familiars
- Episode 23: Griffin Soup/Dumplings (1)
- Episode 24: Dumplings (2)/Bacon and Eggs
