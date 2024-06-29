Complete ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Episode List

You want a complete list of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes? That I can do. That’s way easier than listing, say, “every canon episode of One Piece.” That’s not an article; it’s an assassination attempt.

Here they are, all of the Delicious in Dungeon episodes. And look! Each one is named after a food! Skeptical? “Orcs” can totally be a food. Just ask the Uruk-hai in Lord of The Rings. That one orc yelled, “Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!” and then they literally ate some other orcs alive! I don’t know what’s more shocking: orc cannibalism or the fact that these brutal creatures are familiar with the concepts of “menus” and other aspects about restaurant dining.

Recommended Videos

As for “Aboveground,” that’s definitely a type of food—food cooked above the Earth’s crust. The Golden Country? A total a region of food like southern food in the United States. “Nightmare”? Dream catchers eat those. “Hags”? Okay maybe not.

Episode 1: Hot Pot/Tart

Hot Pot/Tart Episode 2: Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage

Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage Episode 3: Living Armor

Living Armor Episode 4: Stewed Cabbage/Orcs

Stewed Cabbage/Orcs Episode 5: Snacks/Sorbet

Snacks/Sorbet Episode 6: Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water

Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water Episode 7: Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce

Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce Episode 8: Raspberries/Grilled Meat

Raspberries/Grilled Meat Episode 9: Tentacles/Stew

Tentacles/Stew Episode 10: Giant Frogs/Aboveground

Giant Frogs/Aboveground Episode 11: Red Dragon I

Red Dragon I Episode 12: Red Dragon II

Red Dragon II Episode 13: Red Dragon III/Good Medicine

Red Dragon III/Good Medicine Episode 14: Sea Serpent

Sea Serpent Episode 15: Dryad/Cockatrice

Dryad/Cockatrice Episode 16: Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake

Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake Episode 17: Harpy/Chimera

Harpy/Chimera Episode 18: Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter Episode 19: Hag/Nightmare

Hag/Nightmare Episode 20: Ice Golem/Barometz

Ice Golem/Barometz Episode 21: Egg/The Golden Country

Egg/The Golden Country Episode 22: Griffin/Familiars

Griffin/Familiars Episode 23: Griffin Soup/Dumplings (1)

Griffin Soup/Dumplings (1) Episode 24: Dumplings (2)/Bacon and Eggs

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]