All ‘One Piece’ Canon Episodes, Confirmed
Jun 29th, 2024, 2:00 pm
You want me to list all the confirmed canon episodes of One Piece? You’re gonna have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool me. This isn’t a request; it’s an assassination attempt. If you’re a Baroque Works agent, you’re doing a bad job.
If I actually sat here and typed out the name of every single canon One Piece episode, I would certainly die of either finger cramps or old age. So I’m not gonna type out the name of every single One Piece canon episode; I’m gonna list them in groups based on sagas and arcs.
Recommended Videos
East Blue Saga (Episodes 1-61)
- Romance Dawn Arc (1-3)
- Orange Town Arc (4-8)
- Syrup Village Arc (9-18)
- Baratie Arc (19-30)
- Arlong Park Arc (31-44)
- Loguetown Arc (45-53)
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (54-61)
Alabasta Saga (Episodes 62-130)
- Reverse Mountain Arc (62-63)
- Whisky Peak Arc (64-67)
- Little Garden Arc (68-77)
- Drum Island Arc (78-91)
- Alabasta Arc (92-130)
Sky Island Saga (Episodes 144-195)
- Jaya Arc (144-152)
- Skypiea Arc (153-195)
Water 7 Saga (Episodes 207-325)
- Long Ring Long Land Arc (207-219)
- Water 7 Arc (220-264)
- Enies Lobby Arc (265-312)
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc (313-325)
Thriller Bark Saga (Episodes 337-381)
- Thriller Bark Arc (337-381)
Summit War Saga (Episodes 385-516)
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc (385-407)
- Amazon Lily Arc (408-421)
- Impel Down Arc (422-458)
- Marineford Arc (459-489)
- Post-War Arc (490-516)
Fishman Island Saga (Episodes 517-574)
- Return to Sabaody Arc (517-522)
- Fishman Island Arc (523-574)
Dressrosa Saga (Episodes 579-746)
- Punk Hazard Arc (579-625)
- Dressrosa Arc (626-746)
Four Emperors Saga (Episodes 747-Present)
- Zou Arc (747-782)
- Whole Cake Island Arc (783-877)
- Reverie Arc (878-889)
- Wano Country Arc (890-Present)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]