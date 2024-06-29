Skip to main content

All ‘One Piece’ Canon Episodes, Confirmed

By Jun 29th, 2024, 2:00 pm

You want me to list all the confirmed canon episodes of One Piece? You’re gonna have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool me. This isn’t a request; it’s an assassination attempt. If you’re a Baroque Works agent, you’re doing a bad job.

If I actually sat here and typed out the name of every single canon One Piece episode, I would certainly die of either finger cramps or old age. So I’m not gonna type out the name of every single One Piece canon episode; I’m gonna list them in groups based on sagas and arcs.

East Blue Saga (Episodes 1-61)

  • Romance Dawn Arc (1-3)
  • Orange Town Arc (4-8)
  • Syrup Village Arc (9-18)
  • Baratie Arc (19-30)
  • Arlong Park Arc (31-44)
  • Loguetown Arc (45-53)
  • Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (54-61)

Alabasta Saga (Episodes 62-130)

  • Reverse Mountain Arc (62-63)
  • Whisky Peak Arc (64-67)
  • Little Garden Arc (68-77)
  • Drum Island Arc (78-91)
  • Alabasta Arc (92-130)

Sky Island Saga (Episodes 144-195)

  • Jaya Arc (144-152)
  • Skypiea Arc (153-195)

Water 7 Saga (Episodes 207-325)

  • Long Ring Long Land Arc (207-219)
  • Water 7 Arc (220-264)
  • Enies Lobby Arc (265-312)
  • Post-Enies Lobby Arc (313-325)

Thriller Bark Saga (Episodes 337-381)

  • Thriller Bark Arc (337-381)

Summit War Saga (Episodes 385-516)

  • Sabaody Archipelago Arc (385-407)
  • Amazon Lily Arc (408-421)
  • Impel Down Arc (422-458)
  • Marineford Arc (459-489)
  • Post-War Arc (490-516)

Fishman Island Saga (Episodes 517-574)

  • Return to Sabaody Arc (517-522)
  • Fishman Island Arc (523-574)

Dressrosa Saga (Episodes 579-746)

  • Punk Hazard Arc (579-625)
  • Dressrosa Arc (626-746)

Four Emperors Saga (Episodes 747-Present)

  • Zou Arc (747-782)
  • Whole Cake Island Arc (783-877)
  • Reverie Arc (878-889)
  • Wano Country Arc (890-Present)

