You want me to list all the confirmed canon episodes of One Piece? You’re gonna have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool me. This isn’t a request; it’s an assassination attempt. If you’re a Baroque Works agent, you’re doing a bad job.

If I actually sat here and typed out the name of every single canon One Piece episode, I would certainly die of either finger cramps or old age. So I’m not gonna type out the name of every single One Piece canon episode; I’m gonna list them in groups based on sagas and arcs.

East Blue Saga (Episodes 1-61)

Romance Dawn Arc (1-3)

Orange Town Arc (4-8)

Syrup Village Arc (9-18)

Baratie Arc (19-30)

Arlong Park Arc (31-44)

Loguetown Arc (45-53)

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (54-61)

Alabasta Saga (Episodes 62-130)

Reverse Mountain Arc (62-63)

Whisky Peak Arc (64-67)

Little Garden Arc (68-77)

Drum Island Arc (78-91)

Alabasta Arc (92-130)

Sky Island Saga (Episodes 144-195)

Jaya Arc (144-152)

Skypiea Arc (153-195)

Water 7 Saga (Episodes 207-325)

Long Ring Long Land Arc (207-219)

Water 7 Arc (220-264)

Enies Lobby Arc (265-312)

Post-Enies Lobby Arc (313-325)

Thriller Bark Saga (Episodes 337-381)

Thriller Bark Arc (337-381)

Summit War Saga (Episodes 385-516)

Sabaody Archipelago Arc (385-407)

Amazon Lily Arc (408-421)

Impel Down Arc (422-458)

Marineford Arc (459-489)

Post-War Arc (490-516)

Fishman Island Saga (Episodes 517-574)

Return to Sabaody Arc (517-522)

Fishman Island Arc (523-574)

Dressrosa Saga (Episodes 579-746)

Punk Hazard Arc (579-625)

Dressrosa Arc (626-746)

Four Emperors Saga (Episodes 747-Present)

Zou Arc (747-782)

Whole Cake Island Arc (783-877)

Reverie Arc (878-889)

Wano Country Arc (890-Present)

