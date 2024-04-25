Here’s Your Guide to the ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ English Dub Cast

Love fantasy anime? Don’t have money for therapy? Campfire Cooking in Another World is your answer! Set in a fantastical world free of bloodthirsty murder statues and goblinoid sexual deviants, Campfire Cooking is just a slice-of-life cooking show!

You’ll get to know the English Dub cast so well you’ll think you graduated culinary school together.

What is Campfire Cooking in Another World about?

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill is about a group of four Japanese citizens who are summoned to a fantasy world by the Kingdom of Reijseger in order to help them win a war against demonkind. The quartet are given magical powers in order to became great heroes. Hooray! Japanese salaryman Tsuyoshi Mukouda learns that his mighty power is called “Online Supermarket” and allows him to order cooking ingredients from Japan into the fantasy world.

Suspicious of Reijseger’s true intentions, Mukouda convinces the realm’s movers and shakers that his power is useless. They’re better off without him. This allows him to travel the fantasy world, hang out with monsters, and cook up delicious meals using a combination of foods from this realm and his own.

Who’s who in the cast?

The Main Cast:

Aaron Campbell – Tsuyoshi Mukōda

Bryn Apprill – Sui

Jonah Scott – Fel

Fantasy romance anime fans might recognize Aaron Campbell as Kuroto Nakano, the main character from The Helpful Fox Senko-san. He’s also appeared in small roles in bigger anime like Black Clover and Attack on Titan. Bryn Apprill you might know as Christa Lenz/Historia Reiss in Attack on Titan. As for Jonah Scott? He plays wolf teenager Legoshi in Beastars.

The Secondary Cast:

Jād Saxton – Rusalka

Macy Anne Johnson – Ninrir

Michelle Rojas – Agni

Morgan Lauré – Kisharle

Literally Everyone Else:

Alejandro Saab: Vincent (eps 1-2)

Austin Hively: Bodyguard Crew (ep 7)

Branden Loera: Johan (eps 8-12)

Chris Guerrero: Ramon (eps 1-2)

Chris Rager: Edgar (ep 2)

Chris Sykes: Bodyguard Crew (ep 7)

Christopher Sabat: Willem (eps 9-12)

Colleen Clinkenbeard: Marie (eps 10-11)

Dani Chambers: Rio Yoshida (eps 1, 11)

Derick Snow: Griffon (ep 7)

Eduardo Vildasol: Kaito Saito (eps 1, 11)

Gabe Kunda: Male Butcher (ep 3)

Giovannie Cruz: Michaela (eps 2-3)

Irwin Daye: Bodyguard Crew (ep 7)

Kelsey Cruz: Annette (eps 8, 11), Kanon Ono (eps 1, 11)

Kent Williams: Edmond (ep 2)

Kiba Walker: Bodyguard Crew (ep 7)

Kristen McGuire: Rita (eps 1-2)

Michael Stimac: Lambert (eps 7-12)

Sara Ragsdale: Vianca (eps 2-3)

SuzAnne DeCarma: Franka (eps 1-2)

Tyson Rinehart: Werner (eps 1-2)

William Ofoegbu: Lars (eps 7-8, 12)

So there they all! All the voice actor ingredients that make up this high fantasy dish. Bon appetite.

