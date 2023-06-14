ComicsBrokeMe Exposes the Working Conditions, Abuses of the Comics Industry

It might burst some bubbles, but the comics industry is notorious for mistreating creatives, and it shouldn’t take people dying from being overworked for working conditions to change. People shouldn’t be scared to pursue their passions because they may be mistreated. Time and time again, folks have spoken out and more often than not, they are silenced (especially if they are part of a marginalized group). It’s the same for mangaka (manga artists) and the countless instances of abuse and mistreatment.

Hello everyone, thank you so much for the follows! We're very warmed by all your kind words and for recommending us to your peers, yet we have something important to say #comicsbrokeme pic.twitter.com/k2UWo7yBF4 — Cartoonist Cooperative (@cartoonistcoop) June 11, 2023

Recently, a comic book writer and artist named Ian McGinty passed away. He was only 38 and had worked on big-name properties like Adventure Time and Invader Zim, as well as his own comic, Welcome to Showside (pictured above). On Twitter, McGinty’s mother has spoken out and urged people to support other cartoonists. While the cause of McGinty’s death isn’t public information, others in the industry have expressed concern knowing how hard he was pushing himself to work.

The hashtag #ComicsBrokeMe erupted on Twitter and folks have been sharing their own experiences in the industry. It’s heartbreaking to think about because the reality is that the people that help make the content you love are undervalued. And this goes hand in hand with the WGA strike because ultimately, creatives across the board are typically underpaid. Meanwhile, the higher ups are continuing to get richer.

Neil Gaiman tweeted about his experiences, and the idea that things haven’t drastically improved is terrible. The comics industry isn’t dwindling; in fact, it’s still thriving because of the creatives behind the comics we love. But those creatives aren’t thriving like they should be, and the question is when will that change? Three years ago, a similar hashtag to #ComicsBrokeMe was created and Sloane Leong (A Map to the Sun, Prism Stalker, Graveneye) tweeted about it.

I hate to say it but we already did this hashtag #ComicsBrokeMe 3 years ago—it was called #comicspaidme



Publishers don’t give a damn about you (even if some of the ppl working their do!), they’re ENTITIES that exist to make money first and foremost. https://t.co/yQrI2RtHPn — sloane (@sloanesloane) June 11, 2023

Conversations like this shouldn’t have to be had over and over. Change should be implemented in order to prevent burnout, potential death from being overworked, and overall unacceptable working conditions. #ComicsBrokeMe is more than just a hashtag, and it’s no laughing matter just because it’s on Twitter. Understanding what goes into the comics and other content you love is important during times like these.

Support comic artists, mangaka, writers, artists, and other creatives that are severely overworked and underpaid. Hashtags like #ComicsBrokeMe, #ComicsPaidMe, #PublishingPaidMe and so on shouldn’t have to exist in the fist place. McGinty’s obituary on Legacy.com suggests donating to the Hero Initiative to help others struggling in the field.

(featured image: Ian McGinty)

