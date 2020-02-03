Preview: Noisemakers Breaks Down Hedy Lamarr’s Scientific Work With Fantastic Art by Winifred Searle

One of my favorite trends in book publishing has been comics that explore the lives of important women throughout history. Soon, that will bring us Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World from Knopf Books for Young Readers, featuring the work of contemporary cartoonists to discuss women who have used their voices to help change the world.

Noisemakers is the first ever book from Kazoo, the quarterly, indie print magazine for girls, ages 5 to 12, which Vogue calls ‘the magazine for little girls who want to grow up to be president,’ and Roxane Gay calls ‘kickass.’ Kazoo first made history in 2016 as the highest-funded journalism campaign Kickstarter had ever seen and again in 2019 when it became the first and only kids’ magazine ever to win the prestigious National Magazine Award for General Excellence (2019). ‘What sets Kazoo apart is that we celebrate girls for being smart, strong, fierce and true to themselves, and everything we do supports that mission,’ says Editor-in-Chief and founder Erin Bried. ‘Plus, it’s just really fun to read.’ Contributors have included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ellen DeGeneres, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Warren, Dolores Huerta, Shonda Rhimes and many more.

Today, we are happy to share a preview of the upcoming book: the cover and table of contents, as well as an excerpt drawn by Sarah Winifred Searle (Sincerely, Harriet), written by Erin Bried, and covering the accomplishments of Hedy Lamarr, who was not only a Hollywood star but a brilliant inventor—truly, a woman who could do both.















Noisemakers his stores tomorrow, featuring over 200 pages of inspirational storytelling, including:

Mary Shelley by Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing Is Monsters)

Hallie Daggett by Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me)

Josephine Baker by Alitha E. Martinez (Black Panther: World of Wakanda)

Julia Child by Lucy Knisley (Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos)

Hedy Lamarr by Sarah Winifred Searle (Sincerely, Harriet)

Jeanne Baret by Lucy Bellwood (Baggywrinkles: a Lubber’s Guide to Life at Sea)

Wangari Maathai by Brittney Williams (Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!)

Raye Montague by Yao Xiao (Everything Is Beautiful, And I’m Not Afraid)

Eleanor Roosevelt by Emily Flake (Lulu Eightball)

Bessie Coleman by Shannon Wright (Betty Before X)

Ida Lewis by Rebecca Mock (Compass South)

Rosa Parks by Ashley A. Woods (Tomb Raider: Survivor’s Crusade)

Eugenie Clark by Maris Wicks (Primates)

Mary Anning by Little Corvus (The Bridge: How the Roeblings Connected Brooklyn to New York)

Caroline Herschel by Chan Chau (Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens)

Emily Warren Roebling by Kiku Hughes (Displacement)

Madam C. J. Walker by K. L. Ricks (Naima)

Annie Londonderry by Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes)

Maria Tallchief by Weshoyot Alvitre (Alice Sixkiller)

Junko Tabei by MariNaomi (Dragon’s Breath and Other True Stories)

Frida Kahlo by Naomi Franquiz (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl)

Maya Angelou by Shauna J. Grant (Princess Love Pon)

Kate Warne by Molly Brooks (Sanity & Tallulah)

Nelly Bly by Jackie Roche (Escape from Syria)

Mother Jones by Sophie Goldstein (House of Women)

