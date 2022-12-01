‘Cocaine Bear’ Triggers Surprise Reaction and Flurry of Memes on Twitter

Cocaine Bear isn’t out yet but is already taking Twitter by storm, quickly becoming a trending topic—and no wonder. The 2023 thriller does what it says on the tin, so the memes of bears gone wild have predictably started taking off.

Someone didn’t give Twitter’s content moderation filter the memo, however, resulting in the platform popping up with a helpful PSA whenever you browse the ‘Cocaine Bear’ topic. “Help is available,” reads the message. “If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you are not alone.”

It then signposts you towards helplines in your region. While it’s great that Twitter is seeking to support those struggling with substance issues, somehow I don’t think this is going to help the bear in this case.

Elon: we don't need content moderation staff. Automated AI can handle it.



Twitter: Cocaine Bear movie trailer comes out and is trending, let's toss a "help is available for your substance abuse" PSA on top of that trending topic. pic.twitter.com/H4mvVOId3b — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) December 1, 2022

While Mike Masnick speculates that this could be the result of Elon Musk decimating his latest purchase, it’s more likely to just be a well-meaning content filter that could never have predicted the popularity of a movie titled Cocaine Bear.

As I was browsing the “Cocaine Bear” topic on Twitter, I couldn’t help but notice some of the memes that sent the movie flying into the top trends after the release of the first trailer. Here are a few of my favorites, just for you.

Disney: "Let's send these hit movies to streaming but release the one that looks like Disney Channel circa 2004."

Netflix: "Let's pull this hit movie from theaters after 1 week and leave like 100 mil on the table."

Universal: "COCAINE BEAR! COMING THIS FEB ONLY IN THEATERS!" — David Kittredge (@davidkittredge) December 1, 2022

Me when the Cocaine Bear takes the cocaine in Cocaine Bear pic.twitter.com/LQrvhqNUFM — JackWatchMovies (@JackMovies17) November 28, 2022

cocaine bear was fired from the care bears because his only power is explaining game of thrones at 4am — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) November 28, 2022

If you’re not sure if a movie about a bear doing cocaine and terrorizing a bunch of people in Georgia is for you, the trailer definitely doesn’t hold back in giving you a pretty good idea of what you’re in for, and if you’re starting to find the premise a little far-fetched, well … you might be surprised. While a great deal of the movie is surely fictionalized to make the most of its action-comedy setup, it’s based on a very true story of a bear that accidentally did a bunch of cocaine that fell into its forest from the sky.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

