‘Cocaine Bear’ Triggers Surprise Reaction and Flurry of Memes on Twitter
Cocaine Bear isn’t out yet but is already taking Twitter by storm, quickly becoming a trending topic—and no wonder. The 2023 thriller does what it says on the tin, so the memes of bears gone wild have predictably started taking off.
Someone didn’t give Twitter’s content moderation filter the memo, however, resulting in the platform popping up with a helpful PSA whenever you browse the ‘Cocaine Bear’ topic. “Help is available,” reads the message. “If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you are not alone.”
It then signposts you towards helplines in your region. While it’s great that Twitter is seeking to support those struggling with substance issues, somehow I don’t think this is going to help the bear in this case.
While Mike Masnick speculates that this could be the result of Elon Musk decimating his latest purchase, it’s more likely to just be a well-meaning content filter that could never have predicted the popularity of a movie titled Cocaine Bear.
As I was browsing the “Cocaine Bear” topic on Twitter, I couldn’t help but notice some of the memes that sent the movie flying into the top trends after the release of the first trailer. Here are a few of my favorites, just for you.
If you’re not sure if a movie about a bear doing cocaine and terrorizing a bunch of people in Georgia is for you, the trailer definitely doesn’t hold back in giving you a pretty good idea of what you’re in for, and if you’re starting to find the premise a little far-fetched, well … you might be surprised. While a great deal of the movie is surely fictionalized to make the most of its action-comedy setup, it’s based on a very true story of a bear that accidentally did a bunch of cocaine that fell into its forest from the sky.
