The ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Is an Unhinged Masterpiece

Just when you think that cinema is dead, the trailer for Cocaine Bear drops. A movie that is … well, based on a real thing that happened. Cocaine Bear is about a bear that does cocaine. It’s really just letting you know right out the gate what this movie is about and we have to love it for that. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the trailer gives us a look at what happens when you give a bear a block of cocaine. Spoiler alert: he will want to murder some people.

The press release for the film describes Cocaine Bear as follows: “Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

The cast is stacked, meaning you know that Cocaine Bear is going to be a comedic delight with stars like Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta.

But really, the only way to experience Cocaine Bear and its absolutely unhinged trailer is to … just experience it.

“The bear, it f—ing did cocaine”

This trailer feels unhinged in the way that you’d expect from a dark comedy about a bear who does cocaine—meaning that it’s just off the rails in the best of ways. Sure, the bear is high and attacking people and climbing trees, but also everyone seems to be having a lot of fun in this world. And seeing as the producers include Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, I’m not surprised that I love whatever it is that Cocaine Bear is selling me.

What this movie boils down to is a bear stumbles into cocaine and instead of killing the bear, it sends him on a rampage, putting everyone near him in danger. Is it going to be a blood bath? Probably! The bear literally outruns an ambulance in the trailer, so no one is safe.

Cocaine Bear is set to hit theaters on February 24th, 2023 and what a way to kick off the new year … with a bear … murdering people … because of cocaine.

(featured image: Universal pictures)

