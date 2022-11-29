The Movie Inspired By a Real-Life Cocaine Bear

When a film is marketed as “inspired by true events” it’s almost never the case. Remember all the horror movies that told us that (only for the story to be loosely based on it most of the time)? However, this Cocaine Bear is actually inspired by true events. In fact, the real cocaine bear can be seen in a museum in Lexington, Kentucky. Wikipedia says the following:

“The film is inspired by the real story of a 175-pound American black bear that died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine in December 1985. The cocaine was dropped out of an airplane piloted by Andrew C. Thornton II, a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, because his plane was carrying too heavy a load. “ – Wikpedia

Hollywood couldn’t pass up the idea of creating a film surrounding Cocaine Bear. Only this time it’s a thriller about a black bear that goes on a rampage. What are the details regarding this film? Scroll on!

Cocaine Bear release date and plot

The plot is very simple folks and it goes like this:

“In a Kentucky forest, an American black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.” – Universal Pictures

This upcoming thriller, directed by Elizabeth Banks no less, will be coming out on February 24th, 2023. The film is really straightforward in its premise and there’s something appealing about that. Obviously, I wouldn’t be opposed to an A24 horror movie about a drug-fueled bear (if you’re reading this, hit me up). But a thriller or a horror movie that’s just nutty in premise can be a lot of fun. And there’s no doubt in my mind that this movie will appeal to people.

Cocaine Bear cast

Cocaine Bear doesn’t just have a famous director, but a number of well-known names making up the cast too. This includes Keri Russell as Colette Matthews, O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Howard, Ray Liotta as Dentwood, and Alden Ehrenreich as Marty.

Joining them are:

Matthew Rhys

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Kristofer Hivju

Margo Martindale

Christian Convery

Brooklynn Prince

Scott Seiss

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob

Shane Connellan as Ray

Kahyun Kim

In addition, it’s worth noting that Ray Liotta passed away in May of this year, making this one of the last roles he ever played.

