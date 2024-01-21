‘Citadel’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

Prepare to storm the citadel!

And by “storm” I mean “infiltrate covertly”. Like a spy! Or a ninja! After all, it would be in keeping with the espionage theme of the show. Just gotta take notes from the Forger family in Spy x Family! Maybe fork over some cash and buy a spy balloon! Anything to be on theme here. After all, what better way to show this espionage thriller series some love than by dressing up in black from head to tow and suction-cupping my way up the walls of my neighbor’s house to climb in through the unlatched second-floor window, tip-toe my way into the den (but not before raiding the fridge), and binging the entirety of Citadel season 1 in preparation for the second? That’s called being a real fan.

When will season 2 be released?

I’ll be breaking into my neighbor’s house quite a lot this year because the second season of Citadel will most likely be released in 2025. But don’t blame them! It’s a big series! High-budget action sequences don’t shoot themselves overnight! In the meantime, I’ll be binge-watching the spinoff series Diana, covert ops style. You know, with binoculars that see directly into the living room of the house across the street.

What is Citadel about?

Citadel is a spy thriller series about the death knells of the now-defunct global spy agency Citadel. The organization was taken down, and now it and its agents are nothing but a memory. But not even that! Because the former Citadel agents’ memories have been wiped! The Manticore crime syndicate has come in to fill the Citadel-shaped hole that the former spy organization left and is gaining power. Now two former Citadel agents are coming together to reclaim their past and fight for a Manticore-free future! Hooray! To thicken this already oatmeal-consistency plot, those two former spies were once lovers. But they don’t remember a thing! Or do they?

Season 1 ended with one of the spies reclaiming all of his memories. And not all of them are good. In fact, he learns to his chagrin that HE was the mole responsible for taking Citadel down. Oops. Not only that, he now remembers that he was Nadia’s lover. But he doesn’t want to admit it because he’d also have to tell her that he betrayed her and their organization.

Who’s who in the cast?

Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, a former Citadel spy agent, and Nadia’s lover. He is also known as Kyle Conroy, which is his identity after his memories were erased. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Nadia Sinh, who now goes by Charlotte Vernon, a restaurant manager in Valencia after her memories were erased. They are joined by Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, who is Kyle’s wife (drama). She was once known as Celeste Graham, another former Citadel spy (more drama). They are joined by Roland Møller as Anders/Davik Silje, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, “Kyle” and “Abby’s” daughter, Lesley Manville as Manticore Agent Dahlia Archer, and Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick.

Is there a trailer?

For your spy eyes only.

