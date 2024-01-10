Cillian Murphy Was Every Introvert Ever on The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The overall show of the 81st Golden Globes Awards, held on January 7 in Beverly Hills, California, was generally judged as lackluster—the conducting was definitely not one of the best the award ceremony has had over the years, and a good chunk of the jokes were met with a sea of embarrassed-to-mortified expressions that made the whole thing look like a Renaissance painting dedicated to cringe.

Still, the internet has found many a detail to obsess over, from The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri coming for Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgard-Jones’s crown of “(possible) on-screen couple who are just the absolute sweetest in real life” to Bill Hader working very hard to get that “father of the year” award by taking a selfie with Taylor Swift to show his daughters.

And then, of course, there was Cillian Murphy, winner of his first Golden Globe in the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as the titular character in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and poster boy for all introverts forced to attend a social event.

Murphy is famously reserved, and his expressions on the Globes red carpet were very much in line with the attitude he has always had towards the more celebrity-like aspects of an acting career.

The jokes and memes in response to that—all in good fun of course—were excellent.

me arriving at the plans i made when i was feeling extroverted #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xEvjbzEEvh — anna (@fIeabcgs) January 8, 2024

cillian murphy at the golden globes perfectly encapsulates every irish person’s ‘i’d rather be at home’ face — shauna (@shaunamaee) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy fighting for that 8% battery that he has left as an introvert at 7 o'clock #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WF3L1FBv7W — Kristina❄️☃️ (@kristinakovv) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy has an energy between being genuinely touched and emotional over the accolades he's getting and "I want to go home, dear God, can I fucking leave" that's endearing. — Clare ✨️ (@SayWhatSugar) January 6, 2024

Cillian in the bathroom regretting the moment he stepped out of his house #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8WnHo6OFbR — Marta ✧*。*✧ (@agerviolas) January 8, 2024

I know Cillian Murphy wants to be home. — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 8, 2024

That's not Cillian Murphy that's me every time I leave my home pic.twitter.com/4REJmNwcsk — MALAK (@ThatGirlMalak) January 8, 2024

Cillian Murphy is the leader of the “I wish I was at home” gang pic.twitter.com/mZV3Vkhvnw — Zito (@_Zeets) January 8, 2024

That little smile was so iconic that even the official account for ultra-budget airline Ryanair had to comment, evoking a truly quintessential experience for everyone who lives in Europe or has traveled through Europe.

showing up to the airport at 6am for your €21.99 flight https://t.co/LRVbhoDeoN — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 8, 2024

Still, despite his usually quiet presence, he still couldn’t pass up the opportunity to slip a couple of jokes into his acceptance speech—one of which was dedicated to his fellow Irishmen, who made up a cool half of the six nominees in his category.

is it really a cillian murphy speech if he doesn’t involve ireland or being irish somehow ? pic.twitter.com/qyzMtyVfFh — eileen (@eileenscill) January 8, 2024

The shenanigans also continued during the press conference after the ceremony, where Murphy attempted to make a quick exit only to be called back by photographers who just couldn’t get enough of him and his not-so-optimally-placed new Golden Globe.

NOT PHOTOGRAPHERS BOOING HIM FOR LEAVING TOO EARLY IM WHEEZINGGG ? pic.twitter.com/gi9RT2rpyt — ? (@discopiigs) January 8, 2024

“cillian we cant see ittttt” and his “ahh” IM CRYING? pic.twitter.com/Qmw251V4Nk — lisa (@pIayherpiano) January 8, 2024

Finally, let’s conclude with a thought to another member of the brotherhood of introverts—Ben Affleck, whose hug with long-time friend and Air co-star Matt Damon was a perfect example of “an introvert being all smiles with that one extrovert friend they have latched onto.” As one of the introverts myself, I can say that we truly love to see it.

my thoughts are with Cillian Murphy and Ben Affleck, the two biggest introverts in Hollywood #GoldenGlobes — emmy (spooky version) (@e__xily) January 8, 2024

Ben Affleck surprises Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IoQnirXaWJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

(featured image: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

