It’s Time for You to Watch the Show That Swept the Golden Globes

There are shows that come out and become sleeper hits. That’s how it was with The Bear season 1, and now, if you haven’t watched FX and Hulu’s hit series, what are you doing? The Golden Globes reminded us all just how good this show is!

Set in a Chicago restaurant that chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto has to go home and take over after the death of his brother, the first season gave us insight into Carmy as a character, his connection to his family, and what his relationship with the restaurant world really all meant to him. Season 2 let us see what he’d do to make his new restaurant, “The Bear,” his own. It was what made the show so fascinating, mixed with our love for these characters we’ve met along the way, and after two amazing seasons, fans are more in love with the show than ever before.

Between the two seasons, the show received high acclaim from critics and fans alike, earning it awards in major award ceremonies for season 1 and now season 2, with a Golden Globes sweep—which, come on, is so deserved given how good season 2 was compared to an already amazing first season!

At the Globes, both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won for their work on the series as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and sous-chef Sydney Adamu. Taking home both Best Actor and Best Actress is a big deal, but doing so while the show itself also took home the big award for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series shows just how good the show is, through and through. And why if you haven’t yet, you really should hop into the kitchen with the series.

The Bear won Best Musical or Comedy TV Series for a reason

Few shows have captivated me in the way that The Bear has. While the series is praised because of its performances, it’s just the show as a whole that has us obsessed. Each season, there seems to be an episode that has us on the edge of our seats. We get to see as Carmy struggles with his family and how his sister, Natalie (Abby Elliot), is one of the only people he has left.

In season 2, we had the episode “Fishes” and watched this Italian family we’ve come to know and love get broken apart by the struggles that their mother (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) faces, all mixed with Carmy’s attitude about his education in the restaurant world and his culinary skill.

The show has a way of making a story set in Carmy’s restaurant world have such stakes for the family he and his brother Mike (Jon Bernthal) built there. It is truly one of the best shows on television, and seeing The Bear get the love and attention it rightfully deserves is always amazing. So why not jump into the series if you haven’t yet and find out why we’re all so obsessed?

(featured image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

