EXCLUSIVE: The Cast for Chuck Tingle’s New Audiobook Is Lit

Last year, Chuck Tingle wrote one of the best horror novels of 2023. Now our favorite buckaroo is back with a new horror novel—and the audiobook version has a cast that will make speculative fiction fans scream.

Recommended Videos

Bury Your Gays, coming out on July 9, 2024, is Tingle’s second full-length horror novel. The book tells the story of Misha, a screenwriter in L.A. who’s been nominated for his first Oscar. However, the network executives in charge of Misha’s streaming show are pressuring him to kill off all his gay characters “for the algorithm.” When Misha refuses, he puts himself in mortal danger, while monsters of his own creation begin to stalk him in the hills outside the city.

A slate of beloved authors are in the audiobook’s cast, including Charlie Jane Anders, C.J. Leede, Liz Kerin, Mark Oshiro, Sarah Gailey, Stephen Graham Jones, T. Kingfisher, and T.J. Klune. The audiobook will be primarily narrated by Andre Santana, with Georgia Bird and Mara Wilson also contributing.

Even a casual reader of fantasy, science fiction, or horror will recognize at least some of those names. T. Kingfisher, for instance, is the author of What Moves the Dead and its sequel, What Feasts at Night. Stephen Graham Jones is the award-winning author of Mapping the Interior and The Only Good Indians. For book lovers, it’s a star-studded cast.

In a press release from the publisher, Tingle expressed his gratitude to the cast. “I am deeply moved to have such a talented group of buckaroos lending their voices to Bury Your Gays,” Tingle said. “They’ve crafted something truly incredible, and I can’t wait for the rest of this timeline to experience their unique way. This moment of creation proves that love is real, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Chuck Tingle first made his name with the humorous erotica he calls Tinglers, which have been nominated for two Hugo Awards. Last year, his horror novel Camp Damascus—you can check out our review here—was a USA Today bestselling title. Tingle is on a quest to show the world that love is real.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more