Sounds Like Chloé Zhao Would Like to Direct a Star Wars Movie and Yes, Please!

Chloé Zhao is taking the world by storm in the best way. After her Oscar win for Best Director for her film Nomadland, Zhao has been gearing up for the release of her Marvel debut with Eternals this November. A visionary director who has a very thematic approach to her work, she’s going to knock something like Eternals out of the park. But why stop there? Why not let Zhao direct other major franchises? Or, better yet, why not let her direct something like Star Wars that she clearly wants to do?

Talking to Al Horner while doing press for Eternals, Zhao seemingly mentioned Star Wars enough times that Horner asked her point-blank whether or not she’d like to direct a Star Wars film.

Also, Chloe Zhao mentioned Star Wars five or six times as being really close to heart. So after a while, I asked her this… and got a quite intriguing answer. GIVE CHLOE ZHAO A STAR WARS MOVIE PLS @disney pic.twitter.com/YWkJ6l1UUK — Al Horner (@Al_Horner) October 1, 2021

And you know what I say to that? LET HER. Chloé Zhao would be an incredible choice for the Star Wars franchise.

Zhao, to her credit, tried to play it cool. “Hmmmm. I have to tread very carefully with what I say here,” Zhao replied with a laugh. “Yes. Let’s just say, it’s a world I have so much reverence for because it was such an important part of my life.” Honestly, people like Zhao are who I want to be directing and writing for Star Wars.

After Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni showed the brilliance of creatives who love a franchise getting to play with these characters, it would make sense to continue that trend with someone like Chloé Zhao. Not only is she the kind of director who visually understands a project like Star Wars, but she’s coming from a place of love for this franchise, so it’d be a perfect combination.

Not to mention that Zhao admitted herself that she’s a fanfic writer, so we know we can trust her and her vision. That and having Chloé Zhao direct a Star Wars just feels like the right move for the franchise. After everything with the sequel trilogy compared to the success of shows like The Mandalorian, giving specific Star Wars stories to creatives who understand this world is what the franchise needs.

With the upcoming Taika Waititi Star Wars movie on the horizon, I think that Zhao would make a great choice to tell a Star Wars story. Plus, we know it’ll be visually stunning, so why not give us what we all deserve? Especially if Eternals is as good as it looks like it is going to be!

