Chloé Zhao Makes History, Taking Home the Best Director Oscar

Chloé Zhao just made history by being the first Asian woman, the first woman of color, and only the second woman ever to take home the award for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Bringing us Nomadland, Zhao is a breathtaking director and it’s beautiful seeing her get the recognition that she deserves.

Nomadland, which tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand) living out of her van due to the Great Recession, is a look at the struggle many Americans face. With sweeping landscapes and a incredible look at characters and the willpower to carry on, Zhao brought Fern’s story to life in a beautifully breathtaking way. (Zhao should have also won for Best Adapted Screenplay but I’m glad she took home the directing Oscar.)

It’s just beautiful to see Zhao taking the stage and being true to herself and what she stands for. “This is for anyone who has the faith & the courage to hold out for the goodness in themselves & each other, no matter how hard it is to do that.” She’s a beautiful filmmaker with huge hits ahead of her and I’m just so happy that Zhao got the recognition and award she deserves.

You can see part of Zhao’s speech here!

“I have always found goodness in the people I met everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness and themselves, and…in each other.” Watch Chloé Zhao’s Best Director acceptance speech: https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX pic.twitter.com/Q7oQYJgjh5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Twitter was very excited for Zhao’s win!

Chloé Zhao gives her #Oscars speech: “This is for anyone who has the faith & the courage to hold out for the goodness in themselves & each other, no matter how hard it is to do that.” Read the full winner’s list: https://t.co/Udr9FyooKe pic.twitter.com/4d8alKme4p — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2021

Chloé Zhao becomes the first Asian woman, the first woman of colour and only the second woman ever (following Kathryn Bigelow) to win the Oscar for Best Director. Fucking finally. #Oscars — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) April 26, 2021

I am watching a Chinese female director give a speech in Chinese after winning the directing Oscar. I’m not sure I can express how big that is, especially this year. Congrats, Chloe Zhao. #Oscars — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) April 26, 2021

THE THREE CHARACTER CLASSICAL CHINESE POEM?!?!??#CHLOEZHAO REALLY OUT HERE TELLING THEM HOW WE WERE RAISED MY ASS THOUGHT MEMORIZING WAS A FUN GAME W MAMA lmaaooooooo#Oscars — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) April 26, 2021

Zhao is coming to the Marvel world next with The Eternals and I can’t wait to see “From Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao” on every single poster we get to see. And if Kevin Feige’s praise of her work on the film is anything to say about it, we’re in for yet another great film from Chloé Zhao.

(image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

