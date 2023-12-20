Turns Out a ‘Conservative Bluey Rip-Off’ Is Just as Bad as You’d Think

You’ve seriously got to tip your hat to the Australians here, as Bluey is one of the best animated children’s series airing today. So naturally, a bunch of conservatives decided to rip it off.

At this point, I’m sure Joe Brumm’s Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli Heeler need no introductions; this beloved Australian cattle dog family is number one worldwide on Disney+. Aimed at preschoolers, Bluey has been hailed for its loving family dynamic and touching themes suited for both kids and adults alike.

Hence Bentkey’s cartoon series Chip Chilla. Instead of adorable and lovable dogs, we’re treated to strange chinchillas, with patriarch Chum Chum (originally voiced by Rob Schneider) and wife Chinny leading their kids Chip, Charla, and Chubbly. Together, the family solves problems in Chip and Charla’s life through imaginary and fantastical games created by Chum Chum. It’s sort of like Bluey—if Bandit made all the rules, all the games, and was always right.

The Chip Chilla controversy, explained

Chip Chilla was created by Ethan Nicolle and Eric Branscum, with the series airing on conservative outlet The Daily Wire’s family-oriented streaming service Bentkey. Early on, Bluey fans hated the show, arguing it was stealing heavily from its Australian counterpart in order to pander to conservative viewers.

Is it true? Yes. YouTuber Saberspark took a deep dive into Chip Chilla over the weekend, quickly concluding that Bentkey’s conservative children’s cartoon took one too many pages from Bluey’s book. In fact, Saberspark found that The Daily Wire essentially ripped off 12 episodes from Bluey.

For context, Chip Chilla only has 12 episodes. Oof.

Saberspark then went on to ask the most important question haunting Bluey fans: Well, if Chip Chilla is obviously “plagiaristically similar,” is it at least good? It turns out, despite ripping off a great show, this is still not the case. Chip Chilla is objectively worse than Bluey in pretty much every way, as the YouTuber’s 38-minute video concludes, with its conservative colors showing right through in the differences between the two shows.

Overall, Saberspark pointed out that The Daily Wire engaged in so much politicizing of Bentkey and Chip Chilla that the show itself is doomed to the trappings of a conservative network marketing to conservative families. But even then? Chip Chilla just isn’t a good show. It’s never going to be as good as Bluey, which features better writing, richer themes, and characters that feel just as true to life as you and me. Even if they are talking dogs.

Not that anyone was going to watch Chip Chilla anyway. Seriously, who’s paying for Bentkey?

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]