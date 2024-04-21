Taylor Kinney as Kelley Severide in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)
Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Episode 10

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 21, 2024 06:15 pm

Chicago Fire has continued to leave fans on edge as our favorite characters fight fires, save lives, and try to balance their personal lives. In season 12 episode 9, we saw Severide, Kidd, and Van Meter go to investigate a fire at a recording studio. But when is episode 10 dropping?

The last time we saw our favorite firefighters was on April 3rd and right now, that doesn’t seem like too long of a break. But this brief hiatus has left fans with unanswered questions. What’s going on between Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) and James (Stephen Ruffin)? Boden was James’ stepfather, but after divorcing James’ mother Shonda (Shanesia Davis), the two had a rocky relationship.

We saw James looking for help in episode 9 and confiding in Kylie (Katelynn Shennett) about everything. The episode also teased a potential new love interest for Violet (Hanako Greensmith). And, of course, the episode dealt with Mouch (Christian Stolte) and his new stalker.

Van Meter (Tim Hopper) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) spent the episode working together to solve the arson at the recording studio. It was entertaining to see them team up, but all of this begs the question: When are we getting a new episode?

The release date for Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 is, unfortunately, still roughly two weeks away. According to On the Flix, the episode was delayed on NBC’s side of things and is scheduled to return at its usual time of 9 PM ET and 6 PM PT on May 1, 2024. Yes, that is a long break between episodes, especially when episode 9 was one of the better ones this season.

But hey, at least we know that our favorite characters are still fighting fire, right?

(featured image: NBC)

