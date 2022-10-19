Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back in the world of Marvel! With the return of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home followed by the return of Daredevil (and Matt) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’ve been spoiled with content featuring our favorite Catholic superhero. But his inclusion in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does bring some questions along with it. Like whether or not we’ll see the rest of the Netflix Defenders in the MCU in the future.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter post-She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Cox talked about a great many things to do with his character, but Brian Davids asked him about whether or not he’d like to see Jessica Henwick‘s Colleen Wing back, and honestly, Davids is an ally for asking for the return of Colleen.

“She’s amazing. I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there,” Cox said. “So I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word [for Henwick]. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news and was thrilled for me.”

I like how diplomatic Cox was in his answer because he does make it clear that he’d fight for any of his co-stars in the Netflix world, because he thinks they’re all amazing, but I also love that Davids didn’t do the typical question about Foggy and Karen and, instead, brought up Colleen.

Bring back Colleen!

While I am an apologist for the series Iron Fist, it is mostly because of Colleen (and also Ward Meachum, who I love with my whole heart). Colleen Wing is, frankly, the most capable person on that show, and she is also the new Iron Fist. The way that season 2 set up a great future for not only Danny and Ward but especially Colleen, it made me sad that the series was canceled, and it was rarely brought up when the conversations would turn to who we want to see from the Netflix universe in the MCU.

Colleen Wing deserves better than that. From the jump, I knew Jessica Henwick as a badass who can not only hold her own but deserves to be the Iron Fist and finally got the power.

I’d personally love all the Defenders coming back because I loved powering through the Netflix franchise and I miss them all. And I don’t think there’s a character in the bunch who wouldn’t work in the MCU, so at least we have Charlie Cox fighting for Colleen Wing. Quite frankly, the internet needs to put respect on her name because she deserves to be part of the conversation of who to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I’d love to see the Daredevil team back in action, but god, what I wouldn’t give to see Colleen Wing back.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

