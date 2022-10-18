Charlie Cox Breaks Down What’s Next for Matt Murdock/Daredevil

The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock is something that many fans have been waiting for. After the conclusion of the Netflix Daredevil series, the question remained: Would we ever get to continue the story that started with the Defenders universe?

It was a rough time when the Netflix Marvel series began to get canceled one by one, and we had to watch as the series we knew and cared about weren’t coming back. There’d be no more Luke Cage or Jessica Jones or Frank Castle or Danny Rand to turn to, but the franchise also took away Matt Murdock, who was kind of the Tony Stark of that universe, as the one who kicked if all off. But now, we know we’ve gotten Matt back (and hopefully the rest of the Netflix MCU will follow).

Luckily, we got to see the return of Matt Murdock in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Charlie Cox talked about his excitement about taking on Daredevil’s cowl once more. “I think I’m still coming to terms with it,” Cox said. “It still feels too good to be true. I really had put this to bed emotionally; I didn’t think that this was going to happen. I literally don’t have the words to describe it. I feel incredibly grateful. I’m so excited about starting again and reading scripts and putting the costume back on and getting on set and being in New York. I can’t wait to start back in and tell more of this amazing character’s story.”

Cox also shared that he was the negative one after the cancellation of the Netflix series, and Kingpin/Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio was the one who tried to keep positive about the return of the Hell’s Kitchen hero. “After the show got canceled, Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, and I would talk occasionally and just catch up as friends, but he never gave up hope. He was always like, “I’m sure they’re going to call us. I’m sure we’re going to do something. I bet you they’re going to do something again.’ And I would listen to him and be like, ‘Sure …’ But secretly I’d be thinking he’s mad. There’s no way. Too much time has passed. It’s over. He’s delusional. He needs to let go. [Laughs] And lo and behold, I was the wrong one.”

What does the future hold for Matt Murdock?

There are quite a few things that we have to look forward to with Matt Murdock. Not only is Daredevil going to be a part of Spider-Man: Freshman Year in animated fashion, but he’s also getting his own show! There are also rumors that he’ll be in the Disney+ series Echo, which is also including D’Onofrio’s Fisk once more. The big news, though, is that we’re getting a new series titled Daredevil: Born Again, and this is (sort of) the same Matt we’ve been seeing since the dawning of Daredevil. (In the interview, Cox also says that it is the same character but also goes on to say that Matt should be morphing with the situations around him, so it is an answer but also doesn’t really clarify whether or not this version of Matt Murdock knows the other Defenders.)

When asked about what he was most excited for with Daredevil: Born Again, Cox said, “The thing that I’m most intrigued about and really interested in is to see how and why Marvel have chosen this character to appear in an 18-episode series. There has to be a reason why this character has been chosen. I think probably the fact that he’s a lawyer, which in and of itself lends so many story possibilities to us, is probably the main reason. But I’m just fascinated to see what we are able to do in terms of storytelling with that many episodes. It’s such a huge task. It’s such a huge undertaking, but I think if we get it right, to have that many episodes to tell a number of stories is really a really fun challenge and potentially incredibly gratifying.”

Honestly? I’d watch a regular old 22-episode series like we used to have on television. I’d love if it just kept going because it means that Matt Murdock is back. And hopefully he’ll bring some of his Defenders friends with him.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

