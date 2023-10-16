Charlie Cox Had the Most Amazing Cosplay at NYCC 2023

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, attending cons has become a fraught topic for celebrities. Can they make an appearance at a con without promoting struck work? What kinds of activities can they partake in without breaking strike rules? Some actors navigated the strike by attending New York Comic-Con this weekend to sign autographs or pose for photos, instead of promoting specific projects. One actor in particular came up with a genius way of taking part in the fun.

Yes, that tweet is real: Charlie Cox attended NYCC 2023 cosplaying as Bluey, the adorable cartoon dog who has adventures on Disney+. Cox was reportedly able to wander the exhibitor hall in peace, his true identity masked by thick blue face paint and ears, even posing for pictures without being recognized by fans. Judging from the soccer jersey he’s wearing, in Cox’s headcanon, Bluey is an Arsenal fan. I love it, no notes.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Cox has donned another character’s costume. Cox is best known for portraying Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil. In 2021, when he and Tom Hiddleston were performing together in the Broadway production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, the two actors swapped Marvel characters, with Hiddleston dressing up as Daredevil and Cox donning a Loki costume.

Daredevil is a Bluey fan, and you should be, too

Before the strike, Cox was filming the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil reboot, Daredevil: Born Again. However, thanks to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ refusal to negotiate with SAG members in good faith, filming has been on hold for months. Complicating matters even further, Marvel Studios recently reported that they’ve scrapped the Daredevil footage they already filmed, and have decided to take the show in a different direction.

Good thing Cox has some quality entertainment to keep him occupied while he waits. Although Bluey is technically a kids’ show, its clever writing and lovable characters have helped it amass an adult following. That following is partly made up of the parents of kids who are watching the show (if you’re wondering, yes, Cox is a dad himself), and partly of people who just love good TV. Bluey focuses on a six-year-old blue heeler named Bluey Heeler, who lives with her little sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chilli. That’s all you need to know to dive in. Here are some of my personal favorite episodes to get you started!

Who knows? Maybe you and Charlie Cox can sit down one day and dish about your favorite Bluey moments.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

