Tom Hiddleston Dressed as Daredevil and Charlie Cox as Loki? Thanks Betrayal!

Ever think about celebrities and their Halloween costumes? Yes, of course, we all do. It’s the beauty of celebrity and money: they have the best costumes and everyone talks about it. What we should be focusing on, however, is the ability of a celebrity to use roast themselves to their best of their ability during the Halloween season and that’s exactly what happened at the stage door for Betrayal. A 90-minute play starring Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, and Zawe Ashton, the cast decided to celebrate Halloween in the best of ways!

The excitement started earlier this week when Tom Hiddleston shared a video recorded by Ashton, telling fans about the costume contest taking place at the stage door. They also mentioned that the cast might be glimpsed in their own get-ups.

But I don’t think any of us could have predicted their costumes …

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston swapped roles for Halloween. Amazing. I’m sad. pic.twitter.com/RfD5cwAiKd — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) October 31, 2019

Well, maybe we could have. But still, the idea of Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox dressing up as Matt Murdock and Loki (respectively) is hilarious.

Everyone came out as a Marvel hero, with Zawe Ashton donning a blonde wig and wearing an amazing Captain Marvel costume. And there was even more fun when the cast awarded one lucky fan the prize for best costume. Want to know who won? Tom Hiddleston!

It was a Marvel-ous event and there was even a Captain America running around! Betrayal is currently on Broadway in a limited run and seeing Tom Hiddleston on stage is truly an amazing experience. Too bad he doesn’t wear his Matt Murdock costume in the show. I’d buy a ticket just for that.

