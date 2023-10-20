‘Gen V’ Will Return for Another Semester at Super-College

Gen V has been renewed for a second season! Amazon made the official announcement before the first season has even finished airing—the finale is set to premiere on November 3. Still, it gives us plenty of time to speculate and anticipate what awaits this next generation of heroes in season 2.

When will Gen V season 2 premiere?

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that the gap between this first season and the second season will be a bit longer than usual. Late 2024 might be the absolute earliest we can expect the second season of the show, though with no end in sight to the current strike, early 2025 is more likely.

Who’s in Gen V season 2?

Once the AMPTP concedes to SAG-AFTRA’s demands, most of the (surviving) cast are likely to return.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. There have also been guest appearances / cameos by Jason Ritter, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, P.J. Byrne, and Jensen Ackles, some of whom reprised their roles from The Boys.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Clancy Brown are unlikely to reprise their roles due to their characters having died in the pilot, but they could still appear via flashbacks.

What will season 2 be about?

It’s hard to tell where season 2 of the show will go, especially since the season 1 finale has yet to premiere. According to EW, the finale will help set up The Boys season 4. Again, due to the strike, it’s hard to tell when the next season will premiere.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]