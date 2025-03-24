In response to the overwhelming love for Chainsaw Man, MAPPA is revving things up with a special gift for fans in the form of Chainsaw Man – The Movie.

The Chainsaw Man anime slashed its way into our lives and left fans itching for more when its first season wrapped up in Dec. 2022. Chainsaw Man introduced viewers to Denji, an impoverished teenager whose life takes a wild turn after he forms a pact with his pet devil, Pochita, and gains the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

Equal parts chaotic and heartfelt, the series adapted the first four arcs of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s iconic manga and saw Denji join the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency focused on fighting against Devils in Japan. Now, the wait to see the next arc turn into a cinematic spectacle is almost over—Chainsaw Man – The Movie has an official release date!

Promising to dial up the chaos and emotion, the Chainsaw Man movie will adapt the gripping fifth arc from the manga, titled “Bomb Girl,” and promises to deliver a tale of explosive battles and heartfelt connections. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is currently set to release in Japanese theaters on Sept. 19, 2025, according to the announcement made by MAPPA. A confirmed release date for the Chainsaw Man movie outside of Japan is yet to be announced.

With the anime series setting an impressively high bar, the movie faces the dual challenge of reigniting fan passion after a two-year hiatus and delivering a fresh jolt of devilish excitement. Regardless, the teaser, visuals, and the official synopsis of the film have already sparked a wave of anticipation, suggesting this cinematic entry might just carve its way into the hearts of fans once again.

For those who like knowing what they’re getting themselves into before jumping in, an official plot synopsis has been released for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. It reads:

“Denji became Chainsaw Man a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a cafe.”

With the upcoming movie promising to pick up right where the anime left off, fans can gear up for another round of thrilling battles, emotional twists, and, of course, plenty of chainsaw-fueled carnage.

