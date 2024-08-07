A New Devil of Hell Has Made an Appearance. Will We Learn More in ‘Chainsaw Man’ Chapter 174?

Chainsaw Man continues to ramp it up, and the action is non-stop now. Poor Denji’s suffering continues as Chapter 171 brought us the ghastly specter of Nayuta’s head on a sushi conveyor belt. In chapter 172, having transformed into Chainsaw Man, Denji went on a rampage, so what happened, and what’s next?

In chapter 172, Chainsaw Man devoured the Ear Devil (yes, some people are apparently scared of ears). Due to his powers, when he consumes a devil, whatever the devil symbolizes ceases to exist, not just physically but in the consciousness of humanity. At the end of the chapter, everyone’s ears begin to disappear, not only humans but animals too, with panels showing just how odd elephants look without their iconic large ears.

The C Team and an Unknown Devil

Back in a Public Safety stronghold, an agent is desperately trying to let their superiors know that it was the Ear Devil who was eaten, but with no ears, the message is difficult to convey. She speaks into a phone, but in a world without hearing, what are phones for? Once they do manage to confirm that the Ear Devil has been eaten, a message is sent to commence an operation utilizing the C Team. Three Public Safety members then cut off the tips of their fingers and writes the word “HIT” on the restroom mirrors whilst uttering “cervical spine,” “neck,” and “vertebrae.”

Down in Hell, an unknown devil reads the message, and with a sigh, they look towards a projected mirror raising their fist and striking at Chainsaw Man. Though the punch seems severe, he manages to cut off two of the devil’s fingers before he is restrained by Yoshina who summons the Octopus Devil and restains Chainsaw Man allowing the unknown devil to force him to throw up the Ear Devil, restoring hearing back into the world.

Chapter 174 release date

With the Ear Devil now restored, we have to wonder whether Yoru, the War Devil, will take this opportunity to also restore the Nuclear War Devil, whose reappearance in the world would have devastating consequences. We won’t know whether this will happen, or who this unnamed devil is, until the next chapter (and even then we might be kept waiting).

The next chapter, Chapter 174, is set for release on Wednesday, August 14. It will be available to read on Viz Media or the Manga Plus app from 8 AM (PT) or 11 AM (ET).

