We Need To Know What Happens Next After THAT ‘Chainsaw Man’ Chapter

Chainsaw Man went to a dark and controversial place in the last chapter, chapter 167.

Denji finally got what he has been looking for all this time, intimacy with a woman, but in a way that left fans feeling just a little uncomfortable and saw the chapter go viral. It was an anticlimactic climax (of sorts) but the fallout in the next chapter could be traumatic.

Denji’s goal since the beginning of the series was to have intimate physical contact with a woman, not because he is a sex-depraved womanizer, but because he seeks intimacy and connection and sees the act of physical intimacy as being able to offer him comfort. Chainsaw Man‘s creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto has put his titular character through the wringer, with trauma compounding trauma as poor Denji has suffered at the hands of people who should have loved and cared for him.

Now he has the confusion of dealing with Asa and Yoru, two people inhabiting the same body (though Denji doesn’t realize this). Much like a Jekyll and Hyde situation, one treats him well and has a romantic connection with him (Asa) while the other bullies and beats him down (Yoru). The names of this character, or characters, are also interesting as Asa in Japanese means “morning” and Yoru means “night,” a play somewhat on the expression “as different as night and day.” In chapter 166, Denji is struggling with his sexual drive, prompting Yoru to offer to “cut it off.”

That does not happen, and instead in chapter 167, we see a rather uncomfortable sexual interaction between Yoru and Denji, with the latter initially looking shocked and confused by what’s happening prompting the audience to wonder if consent is really given here. Fujimoto’s use of the two characters in one is used masterfully here, as after the deed is done, Asa comes to the front and is horrified at what’s happened and the mess that Yoru has left behind.

When is chapter 168 coming out?

The next chapter will deal with the fallout of the last explosive chapter. With all the trauma Denji has gone through, this may push him over the edge, or at least have lasting consequences throughout the rest of the series. Chapter 168 will likely deal with the initial reactions of Asa and Denji and how the two will navigate this experience.

The chapter is expected to be released on June 11 at 11 AM (ET) or 8 AM (PT) and will be available to read on Viz and Mangaplus.

