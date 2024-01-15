‘Chainsaw Man’s Next Chapter Can’t Come Soon Enough

Please take all of Denji’s suffering and pass it on to Barem instead, and make it tenfold. Chainsaw Man‘s Denji just can’t catch a break, and in Chapter 151, it was revealed that Denji’s house was burned down—with his pets still inside.

For all the anime fans wondering, this definitely includes Meowy, Power’s beloved cat. It’s unconfirmed if all the animals perished in the fire, but Chapter 152 does nothing to refute this painful speculation. Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, is known for frequently referencing other films. Chapter 152 may as well be a John Wick reference, seeing that Denji transformed into the Chainsaw Man against his will.

He also went on a rampage, but unlike John Wick, Denji seemed to have charged into battle without caring if he’d get hurt or die. Fans noticed that Denji looks as if he’s finally given up and that he’s not fighting to live.

Something…



Isnt adding up.



Pochita waving Denji Goodbye, Denji's cannibalistic urges which he isnt using to heal himself, Whip asking Denji to "spit" Spear out instead of reviving him with blood, Nayutas look of terror as she sees a Denji that she dosent recognize…#csm152 pic.twitter.com/3onaFkt33C — Zero |♦️◾ signalis depression era (@ChainsawZero) January 9, 2024

Denji claimed that getting hurt started to feel good, and that he was used to the pain. There’s a brokenness to that statement, but every Chainsaw Man fan who has been keeping up with the manga has seen Denji get beaten to death or psychologically abused too many times to count.

The implied deaths of Meowy and Makima’s dogs were too much for him, and losing them all was equivalent to having the last bits of his former family taken away from him permanently. It’s no surprise to see him break like this, and while it hurts to hope, the next chapter might confirm or deny the deaths of Denji’s pets.

Chapter 153 will be released on January 24, 2024, for Japanese readers. International audiences can access the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man on January 23, 2024, through MangaPlus or Viz.

(featured image: Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]