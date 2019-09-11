Celebrities Cry All the Time Too! They’re Just Like Us!

The Hollywood Reporter was asking the real questions at 2019’s Toronto International Film Festival—meaning they asked a lot of our favorite actors what the last thing they cried over was, and the results were great, mainly because we’re seeing what pulls at the emotional heartstrings of Wesley Snipes and Tom Hanks, but also because … who doesn’t like a good cry?

While an effort to make celebrities more relatable to us all, the THR’s video is also just a fun look into the emotions of our favorite celebrities, complete with great Chris Evans content:

Before we watch, I love that most of these celebrities are watching movies from years ago and crying over them like it’s a revolutionary thing. Yes, Matt Damon, we all cried over Up. Welcome to 2009.

Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), @tomhanks and many more #TIFF19 stars reveal the last film or TV show that made them cry. Warning: This may cause tears. #THRatTIFF pic.twitter.com/VD0PQFXmDn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2019

To be quite honest, I’m definitely a Chris Evans. I cry over everything. Trying to figure out what I cried over last isn’t an easy task. I cry so much that everyone makes fun of me for saying I cried over something. (I’m 7 for 7 in crying over viewings of Avengers: Endgame, so I think I’m a lost cause).

I didn’t expect Tom Hanks to get emotional about a horse, though, and love that Wesley Snipes is watching Amazing Grace with just himself and the Lord. Overall, the responses showed me that these celebrities are too busy to keep up with popular movies. Leslie Odom Jr. brings up Coco, a movie that is now nearly 2 years old.

But, it brings up the question of what makes us all cry? It’s 2019, so pretty much the state of the world, but especially in our pop culture, I’ve noticed that this year, I tend to cry over the sacrifice a father makes for his daughter. (Thanks Endgame and Stranger Things 3!)

That, though, is just the tip of the iceberg. Eddie Murphy points out in the video that there are some things that will always bring out emotions for us. For him, it’s that episode of Good Times. For you, it could be something as simple as the “PIVOT” scene from Friends. (I don’t know your life and what makes you cry.) But it is interesting to see what hits us all differently.

Anyway, as I said before, Chris Evans is the most relatable one in this video because I, like Chris Evans, can cry over a commercial no problem. Remember that commercial where the daughter plays her dad’s playlist? No? Well, here you go! Cry with me!

Do you cry easily? What made you cry? Let us all talk about our emotions because it’s 2019 and we just need to cry over Coco from time to time.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

